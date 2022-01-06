How The Kardashians Reportedly Reacted To Tristan Thompson Confirming Cheating Through Paternity Reveal

The Kardashians are a tight-knit squad, and they’ve definitely been known to circle their wagons when a family member becomes involved in a scandal. After Tristan Thompson revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, reportedly during a period when he had been seeing Khloé Kardashian again, you can bet the reality show stars had thoughts.

Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram Stories to confirm the results of a paternity test saying he is the father of the baby boy Maralee Nichols gave birth to in early December 2021. The Sacramento King took responsibility for his actions and apologized to Khloé Kardashian, who broke up with Thompson earlier in 2021 amid a cheating scandal with a different woman, Sydney Chase. The Kardashians “aren’t taking the news lightly,” an inside source told US Weekly, saying that until the latest developments, the family wasn't clear on the situation between Thompson and Nichols.

[The Kardashians] really didn't know who to believe. When he posted about the results, it really just confirmed Maralee’s side of the story.

I’d imagine with Tristan Thompson’s past cheating scandals – including allegedly making out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods – the revelation wasn’t too surprising. Still, given the circumstances, it was likely disappointing for the family, who seemed to hold out hope that Thompson was telling the truth about Maralee Nichols.

In the aftermath of Thompson’s post, Khloé Kardashian revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker had sent her pink roses. We also know for sure that Kim Kardashian showed solidarity with her little sis by posting a family photo of them with some of their kids, captioning the photo with an infinity symbol.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, however, appeared to throw his support behind Tristan Thompson, as he attended the NBA game between Thompson's Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers on the night following Thompson’s Instagram post. E! News obtained video of Gamble holding up Thompson’s jersey to paparazzi as he left the game.

Is the family choosing different sides in the situation, or are they taking the high road to support both Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Thompson will always be connected to the Good American co-founder, as they share daughter True, so it’s possible Gamble’s actions are an acknowledgement of that.

Khloé Kardashian, for her part, is apparently focusing on herself and her daughter, as an ET source said she has been in contact with Tristan Thompson for the sole purpose of co-parenting.

[Khloé Kardashian] has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest priority, True. Khloé and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what's going on with True and that's really the focus when they're communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better.

Tristan Thompson can and probably should be doing whatever he can to support Khloé Kardashian and the mothers of his other children, but despite his heartfelt apology, I would be surprised if reconciliation is in their future. Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship began in 2016 and has been mired in cheating scandals. It’s good to know that Kardashian has a strong support system in place through what is certainly an emotional situation.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more of Khloé Kardashian and the rest of her family soon, as their new reality project began filming in 2021. The Hulu project was reportedly going to have a quicker turnaround from production to air date, so be sure to stay tuned to our 2022 TV Schedule to see when that will premiere.