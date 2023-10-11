It's An Incredible Perfect Storm That Amazon's Kelce Documentary Came Out The Same Month As Travis' Romance With Taylor Swift, But Not If You Ask His Brother

The publicity surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance has not only impacted the singer and NFL star, but seemingly his whole family too. Since Swift showed up at the Chiefs game against the Bears, attention around the Kelces has skyrocketed. Coincidentally, Travis' older brother Jason Kelce released a documentary on the 2023 movie schedule the same month the rumors began. While its success and Swift’s relationship with his little brother seem like a perfect storm of publicity, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center thinks a bit differently.

Kelce became the most-watched documentary ever on Prime Video in the United States on October 9, per Deadline . After the documentary about Jason Kelce’s 2021-2022 football season with the Philadelphia Eagles premiered on September 12, Kelce clocked the biggest first three days for any documentary ever on the streamer. It has also remained in the Top 5 in the following weeks. Talking about this success on the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights , the center joked:

By the way, No. 1 documentary of all time. Did you see that? How crazy is that? All because of you and me. Doesn’t have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama.

He was clearly joking, and he seems to be aware that it’s highly likely that the rumors regarding Swift impacted his documentary's viewership. However, let’s not downplay the Kelce brothers. The interest was likely quite high to begin with since this film documented the football season that ended in Jason and Travis facing off against each other in the Super Bowl. It was an epic and highly covered story last season, and getting an inside look into how their family handled it was fascinating.

However, on the day to documentary premiered rumors circulated that Taylor Swift was hanging out with Travis Kelce . Then, on September 21, Travis said he invited the pop star to a Chiefs game, and on September 24, Swift was seen dropping an f-bomb at the game and hanging out with Donna Kelce. Coverage of the two skyrocketed after that game, and they’ve been the talk of the town for the last month. Along with that though, Jason Kelce’s documentary has been thriving on Amazon Prime, and it doesn’t seem impossible that the two things are connected.

Since the rumors began, Travis and Jason Kelce have addressed it on their podcast. Following the first Chiefs game Swift attended, the Kansas City tight end spoke about the romantic rumors surrounding him, saying that he’s aware that he “ brought all this attention to me. ” Then, after the “Anti-Hero” singer was seen at the Chiefs vs. Jets game a week later, the brothers spoke about it on New Heights, addressing the debate about whether the NFL is “overdoing” its coverage of the rumored couple.

Along with Travis’ increased popularity, it tracks that Jason Kelce’s fanbase has also grown since the Taylor Swift rumors started. As people learned about the Kelce brothers and sought out information about them, they likely found the Kelce documentary. I know that’s how I found it.