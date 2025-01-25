I Thought ABC Had Spoiled Will Trent's Big Twist For Angie, But I'm So Glad To Be Wrong After Erika Christensen's Latest Performance

Will Trent's return in the 2025 TV schedule almost felt like a different show, with Will himself not even wearing his usual suits and Angie working a painfully mundane job after being booted from APD. Well, the latest episode – called "Find a New Pond" – almost has the show back to the status quo with Angie getting her job back and rejoining Ormewood on the police force. It was a twist that was pretty inevitable, but still came with some fun surprises for me after I'd thought ABC spoiled what was next for Erika Christensen's character in the promo the week before.

Angie started out the third episode of Season 3 in the wake of her impassioned speech to the APD panel in the hopes of returning to her old job, and she hadn't yet received an answer by the time "Find a New Pond" picked up. A case did fall into her lap, though, when a swan turned up dead at the country club community with a severed finger in its mouth. (You can stream the episode now with a Hulu subscription.)

Ormewood and Co. at the APD were somewhat reluctant to help her in case it worsened her odds of reinstatement, but there was no choice after evidence seemingly connected the crime to harmless handyman John, who Angie had met in the previous episode... and who definitely wasn't as harmless as he appeared, as Ormewood learned that John had been convicted of the rape and murder of a teenage girl.

And most of this had been teased in the promo that had aired the previous week, so I assumed that Angie's big showdown of the episode would happen after she was locked in a room alone with John. Surely that would tie to the GBI case of the week and ultimately be how she proved her mettle as a cop and won back her job at APD, right? In case you missed it last week, take a look:

Will Trent 3x03 Promo "Find a New Pond" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Joke's on me! Not only was Angie's storyline almost entirely separated from Will's as he resumed working with Faith, but John the murderous handyman was a red herring whose relevance faded well before the end of the episode. Angie instead connected the dots to track down the real killer, who had been hiding immigration papers to force workers to stay at his family's poultry farm. A pretty ugly fight ensued, but Angie won, and she was welcomed back to the APD before the credits rolled.

And it's not often that I'm glad to be wrong, but I sure am happy to see that not only did ABC avoid spoiling one of the biggest twists of Season 3 so far, but it left some of Erika Christensen's strongest moments unseen until the episode actually aired. It was an exciting hour of television, even though the promo did give away that Will at least was setting aside any hopes of rekindling his relationship with his longtime love. Kudos to the network for keeping a tight lid on the most important parts of the case that brought Angie back to the job she loves!

As for how she and Ormewood work together after their separation, keep tuning in to ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Will Trent Season 3, ahead of High Potential at 9 p.m. ET and The Rookie at 10 p.m. ET. Of the three Tuesday shows, Kaitlin Olson's High Potential is the only one to be renewed for the 2025-2026 TV schedule so far, but that's hardly a bad sign for Will Trent and/or The Rookie. High Potential premiered back in the fall, whereas the other two shows are just a few weeks into their new seasons.