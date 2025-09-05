How To Watch Task Online And Stream The Mark Ruffalo Crime Drama From Anywhere

How To Watch Task Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, September 7 (US, CA) | Monday, September 8 (UK, AU) New Episodes: Weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT US Stream: HBO Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Task: Preview

HBO's Task promises another gritty character-driven tale featuring a bevy of award-winning actors. Staring Academy Award-nominee Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphry (Emmy-nominated for Ozark) as two desperate fathers caught on opposite sides of the law, this highly-charged police procedural. Simply read on below, where we explain how to watch Task online from anywhere.

Ruffalo has spent much of the last 10 years hulking out for Marvel, puts his soulful brown eyes to devastating use again as Tom Brandis, an FBI agent mourning his dead wife. However, far too soon he’s back on the payroll to try and thwart a string of violent robberies targeting trap houses. The perp he’s looking for? Family man Robbie (Pelphrey): a father equally burdened by grief, desperation, and intent on securing a better future for his kids…even if that means triggering a turf war.

The stakes are high for both of our protagonists, as Tom wearily leads a relatively inexperienced team to catch the men behind the thefts, who’s fated for a dangerous run-in, not just with Robbie, but a gang called the Dark Hearts. Familiar faces include Fabien Frankel, the dastardly Ser Criston Cole from House of the Dragon; actress Emila Jones (star of Best Picture-winner CODA) and Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife).

Reminiscent of films like Heat (1995), Task has already earned an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Wall Street Journal hailing it as “the best crime drama of the year”.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Task (2025) online and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Task online in the US

Those located in the US can watch Task on HBO from Sunday, September 7 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, or on streaming service HBO Max the same day, with brand-new episodes arriving weekly (see our episode release schedule below for further details).

Cut the cord? HBO Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month.

HBO Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch Task online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Task online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

We use it every day and it works brilliantly and comes with a ton of security features... a must for streaming fans.

Watch Task online as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Task online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 if you sign up today!

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch Task, head to HBO Max.

Watch Task online in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch Task online simultaneous with its US release – but they’ll need a Crave subscription to do so. The HBO drama debuts on September 7, with episodes added at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday evening.

Crave has three different plans to choose from. Basic is its cheapest at CA$11.99 a month (+tax), providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch Task online in the UK

Good news! UK viewers can watch Task in sync with the show’s American release, so long as they have Sky or a membership to NOW. Episodes will broadcast weekly every Monday from September 8 on the Sky Atlantic channel: at 2am BST initially, and again at 9pm BST in the evening. New installments will also be available on streaming service NOW the very same day.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 6-month minimum term membership at £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.

Outside the UK right now? If you want to connect to a streaming service like NOW while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you'd watch back home.

How to watch Task online in Australia

Aussies will want a HBO Max subscription to watch Task online. The crime drama premieres on Monday, September 8, with new installments dropping at the same time each week.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

Those traveling outside Australia right now can purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you are.

Task, Trailer

Task | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Who is starring in Task?

Mark Ruffalo as Tom

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie

Emilia Jones as Maeve

Thuso Mbedu as Aleah

Raúl Castillo as Cliff

Jamie McShane as Perry

Sam Keeley as Jayson

Fabien Frankel as Anthony

Alison Oliver as Lizzie

Isaach De Bankolé as Daniel Georges

Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis

Task, Episode Release Schedule (US)

Task – Episode 1: Sunday, September 7

Task – Episode 2: Sunday, September 14

Task – Episode 3: Sunday, September 21

Task – Episode 4: Sunday, September 28

Task – Episode 5: Sunday, October 5

Task – Episode 6: Sunday, October 12

Task – Episode 7: Sunday, October 19