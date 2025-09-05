How To Watch Task Online And Stream The Mark Ruffalo Crime Drama From Anywhere
The creator of Mare of Easttown delivers another compelling miniseries
How To Watch Task Online
Premiere Date: Sunday, September 7 (US, CA) | Monday, September 8 (UK, AU)
New Episodes: Weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT
US Stream: HBO Max
International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Task: Preview
HBO's Task promises another gritty character-driven tale featuring a bevy of award-winning actors. Staring Academy Award-nominee Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphry (Emmy-nominated for Ozark) as two desperate fathers caught on opposite sides of the law, this highly-charged police procedural. Simply read on below, where we explain how to watch Task online from anywhere.
Ruffalo has spent much of the last 10 years hulking out for Marvel, puts his soulful brown eyes to devastating use again as Tom Brandis, an FBI agent mourning his dead wife. However, far too soon he’s back on the payroll to try and thwart a string of violent robberies targeting trap houses. The perp he’s looking for? Family man Robbie (Pelphrey): a father equally burdened by grief, desperation, and intent on securing a better future for his kids…even if that means triggering a turf war.
The stakes are high for both of our protagonists, as Tom wearily leads a relatively inexperienced team to catch the men behind the thefts, who’s fated for a dangerous run-in, not just with Robbie, but a gang called the Dark Hearts. Familiar faces include Fabien Frankel, the dastardly Ser Criston Cole from House of the Dragon; actress Emila Jones (star of Best Picture-winner CODA) and Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife).
Reminiscent of films like Heat (1995), Task has already earned an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Wall Street Journal hailing it as “the best crime drama of the year”.
Keep reading as we explain how to watch Task (2025) online and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
Watch Task online in the US
Those located in the US can watch Task on HBO from Sunday, September 7 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, or on streaming service HBO Max the same day, with brand-new episodes arriving weekly (see our episode release schedule below for further details).
Cut the cord? HBO Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month.
HBO Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.
How to watch Task online from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Task online just as you would at home.
While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
We use it every day and it works brilliantly and comes with a ton of security features... a must for streaming fans.
Watch Task online as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 if you sign up today!
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch Task, head to HBO Max.
Watch Task online in Canada
In the Great North, Canadians can watch Task online simultaneous with its US release – but they’ll need a Crave subscription to do so. The HBO drama debuts on September 7, with episodes added at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday evening.
Crave has three different plans to choose from. Basic is its cheapest at CA$11.99 a month (+tax), providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.
If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.
How to watch Task online in the UK
Good news! UK viewers can watch Task in sync with the show’s American release, so long as they have Sky or a membership to NOW. Episodes will broadcast weekly every Monday from September 8 on the Sky Atlantic channel: at 2am BST initially, and again at 9pm BST in the evening. New installments will also be available on streaming service NOW the very same day.
Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 6-month minimum term membership at £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.
Outside the UK right now? If you want to connect to a streaming service like NOW while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.
How to watch Task online in Australia
Aussies will want a HBO Max subscription to watch Task online. The crime drama premieres on Monday, September 8, with new installments dropping at the same time each week.
You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).
Those traveling outside Australia right now can purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you are.
Task, Trailer
Who is starring in Task?
- Mark Ruffalo as Tom
- Tom Pelphrey as Robbie
- Emilia Jones as Maeve
- Thuso Mbedu as Aleah
- Raúl Castillo as Cliff
- Jamie McShane as Perry
- Sam Keeley as Jayson
- Fabien Frankel as Anthony
- Alison Oliver as Lizzie
- Isaach De Bankolé as Daniel Georges
- Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty
- Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis
Task, Episode Release Schedule (US)
- Task – Episode 1: Sunday, September 7
- Task – Episode 2: Sunday, September 14
- Task – Episode 3: Sunday, September 21
- Task – Episode 4: Sunday, September 28
- Task – Episode 5: Sunday, October 5
- Task – Episode 6: Sunday, October 12
- Task – Episode 7: Sunday, October 19
How Many Episodes Of Task Will There Be?
Get ready to sink your teeth into Task. Writer Brad Ingelsby's new crime drama Task will comprise of seven, one-hour-long episodes - the same amount as his critically acclaimed TV debut Mare of Easttown.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.