Who Will Get Dancing With The Stars First '10' Of Season 34? I Have Three Guesses

Dancing With The Stars is rolling into "Wicked Night," and it's a big deal for two big reasons. To start, those watching on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription will witness a double-elimination, after no one was sent home during "Dedication Night." Second, we still have yet to see a team be awarded a "10" for a performance, but I have a feeling we'll see it happen.

Last season's first "10" was handed out in Week 6, along with the second 10 and many others. I have a hunch we're going to be seeing the same thing happen during the upcoming episode, and I think one of these three teams will be the first to get awarded the honor of being the first to get one.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Alix & Val

Dancing With The Stars viewers can have their personal favorites, but I don't think there's an objectively better dancing team in this season than Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy. For all her fears of dancing in public, the TikTok influencer has crushed it in every one of her performances. She had us fooled with that viral TikTok of doing the whisk dance, but she's actually a great dancer.

Maybe she's a dark horse contender for the first 10, but I see the vision. She's been toward the top of the leaderboard every single week, and I think "Wicked Night" could end up being the breakout performance she needs to emerge as a front-runner in the competition.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Dylan & Daniella

Will the nominee for Sexiest Man Alive end up getting the first 10 on Dancing With The Stars Season 34? As the only contestant to get all "9s" the previous week, I think the odds are better than not that Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will get the nod from the judges.

Whether this is thanks to Dylan's exceptional ability to learn or Daniella Karagach's teaching methods is up for debate. As for the latter, she's thriving after being at a disadvantage in the previous season, being with the much-taller Dwight Howard. Right now, I think they're going to win it all, but we'll have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Robert & Witney

Many Dancing With The Stars viewers felt Robert Irwin and Witney Carson deserved a 10 during dedication night. Carrie Ann Inaba even had to publicly comment on why she gave a lower score than expected when someone challenged her on Instagram.

Make-up calls happen all the time in professional sports, and I have a hunch that we might see one tonight with Robert. He should've gotten a 10 when he had his emotional dance with his mother, and I think for that reason we're going to see him get a 10 tonight even if he doesn't entirely deserve it during his "Wicked" dance. Let's be honest, he's going to advance no matter the score, as people want to see him keep dancing even beyond the show.

We'll see who ends up getting a 10, or if we have to wait another night as Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC and streams on Disney+ on Tuesdays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. "Wicked Night" is going to shake up the game in a big way with two teams leaving, and I can't wait to see how the leaderboard looks after this.