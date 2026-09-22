Shemar Moore Gets Real About Staying Fit At 56 For His S.W.A.T. Spinoff: ‘Not Gonna Lie’

Shemar Moore has been through a lot in the nine years since S.W.A.T. first premiered on CBS back in 2017 — and I’m not just talking about the cancellation roller coaster. Playing the role of Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr. has required a lot physically from the actor, and with the sequel spinoff S.W.A.T. Exiles making its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule this week, Moore got real about how he’s staying fit at 56.

As we know, age is just a number (Halle Berry is proving as much at 60), and seeing Shemar Moore’s abs pics, it doesn’t seem to be a number he needs to be too concerned about. However, when it comes to the action sequences that require Hondo to chase down suspects, fight criminals and jump out of buildings, etc., Moore told THR he’s having to put in the work:

I’m not gonna lie, at 56, it’s harder than it was 10 or 15 years ago. But there’s grind in me. I love what I do. I believe in myself. I’m in the gym four to five days a week. I’m doing a whole bunch of cardio. I’m going to the Santa Monica stairs, running up and down. There are hiking trails. I’m in my backyard skipping rope. I’m doing push-ups, lunges, whatever I gotta do.

I’m honestly not sure if I’m exhausted after reading all of that or inspired to get a good workout in after work. Sure, all that running and jumping may not come as easily as it did earlier in Shemar Moore’s career, but he’s definitely doing his part to bring new meaning to “dad bod” and make sure Hondo is equipped to get the job done.

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It’s funny — or fitting — to hear Shemar Moore talk about his age being a factor in playing Hondo, since one of the sergeant’s big obstacles in S.W.A.T. Exiles is going to be figuring out how to work with Gen Z recruits. As the actor said:

In real life, I’m 56 years old, trying to keep my Black from cracking. In TV life, Hondo might not be quite 56, but he’s got to deal with these young recruits who don’t jive the way he jives, so they’ve got to figure out a way to jive together and save lives.

Of course, with Hondo leading a new mission with new recruits, that means the spinoff is leaving the OG S.W.A.T. cast behind — save for two characters who will appear in the S.W.A.T. Exiles’ premiere.

As for what fans can expect, Shemar Moore says the spinoff is “a little darker. It’s a little edgier. It’s a little grimier,” than S.W.A.T., and it’s more serialized than the original series, so fans will have to watch week-to-week to keep up with the story and its characters.

Another difference between S.W.A.T. and Exiles? The spinoff’s future isn't in question. It's already been renewed for a second season, so that’s undoubtedly a weight off the 56-year-old star’s shoulders. Not that Shemar Moore’s shoulders are a concern, given that workout regimen.

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Now, excuse me while I go run some stairs. S.W.A.T. Exiles premieres at 9 p.m. ET Friday, September 25, on Starz.