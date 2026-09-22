Shemar Moore Gets Real About Staying Fit At 56 For His S.W.A.T. Spinoff: ‘Not Gonna Lie’
The Hondo workout is no joke.
Shemar Moore has been through a lot in the nine years since S.W.A.T. first premiered on CBS back in 2017 — and I’m not just talking about the cancellation roller coaster. Playing the role of Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr. has required a lot physically from the actor, and with the sequel spinoff S.W.A.T. Exiles making its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule this week, Moore got real about how he’s staying fit at 56.
As we know, age is just a number (Halle Berry is proving as much at 60), and seeing Shemar Moore’s abs pics, it doesn’t seem to be a number he needs to be too concerned about. However, when it comes to the action sequences that require Hondo to chase down suspects, fight criminals and jump out of buildings, etc., Moore told THR he’s having to put in the work:
I’m honestly not sure if I’m exhausted after reading all of that or inspired to get a good workout in after work. Sure, all that running and jumping may not come as easily as it did earlier in Shemar Moore’s career, but he’s definitely doing his part to bring new meaning to “dad bod” and make sure Hondo is equipped to get the job done.
It’s funny — or fitting — to hear Shemar Moore talk about his age being a factor in playing Hondo, since one of the sergeant’s big obstacles in S.W.A.T. Exiles is going to be figuring out how to work with Gen Z recruits. As the actor said:
Of course, with Hondo leading a new mission with new recruits, that means the spinoff is leaving the OG S.W.A.T. cast behind — save for two characters who will appear in the S.W.A.T. Exiles’ premiere.
As for what fans can expect, Shemar Moore says the spinoff is “a little darker. It’s a little edgier. It’s a little grimier,” than S.W.A.T., and it’s more serialized than the original series, so fans will have to watch week-to-week to keep up with the story and its characters.
Another difference between S.W.A.T. and Exiles? The spinoff’s future isn't in question. It's already been renewed for a second season, so that’s undoubtedly a weight off the 56-year-old star’s shoulders. Not that Shemar Moore’s shoulders are a concern, given that workout regimen.
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Now, excuse me while I go run some stairs. S.W.A.T. Exiles premieres at 9 p.m. ET Friday, September 25, on Starz.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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