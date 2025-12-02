People Always Freak Out Over Reese Witherspoon's Amazing Christmas Tree, But I Can't Get Over Her ‘Magical Wonderland’ Decor
Gonna need me some owls for my own fall/winter vibes.
There is more than one Christmas Queen in Hollywood (though Hallmark would probably argue the title goes to Lacey Chabert). Outside of upcoming Christmas movies, fan-favorite actress Reese Witherspoon has often pulled out the stops when it comes to holiday decor. Her decor taste is pretty high-end in my book, but this winter season, she’s turned her hall into a “magical wonderland, and I can't get enough.
No, there are no angels, stars and mistletoe, but her tabletop decor is both unexpected and swoon-worthy. At the very least, it's worth a look.
Yes, that is owl and mushroom decor. What I like about it is that it's the type of look that can easily transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving and even wintry Christmas. Well, maybe after making a few small changes, including switching out that pumpkin I’m spotting in the corner. Swap that for a little fake snow and your "magical wonderland" becomes the perfect winter wonderland. It's all courtesy of the table brand Mrs. Alice, a company known for table settings and home goods, and Ms. Witherspoon even gave them a shoutout in the post. If you're into the mushrooms, there are quite a few sets at varying price points, and perfect for varying seasons.
Honestly, it's this owl that's really the winner, though, and they come in a pair for $68 a pop. What a cutie!
We already know Reese is a big decorating person, at least around the holidays. She’s shown off stairwell holiday decor, as well as her cool, creamy Christmas tree in the past. (Slight apologies, as her most recent tree pics also feature her ex Jim Toth. But they also show her supremely cozy style.)
Though the owls are adorable, I think it's worth pointing out Reese Witherspoon is not the only a-lister to already be in the holiday spirit. Her longtime friend and Christmas gift-giving pal Jennifer Garner has already decorated her Once Upon A Garden property, and if you like cute wreaths and glowing outdoor candy canes, it's worth checking out.
December is now upon us, which means I only see more winter wonder decor coming down the pipeline in the coming days and weeks, and I can't wait to see what other over-the-top shenanigans celebrities get up to for the holidays this year. Now, please excuse me while I look into adding my own pricy, sequined owl to my own collection.
