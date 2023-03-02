Newlyweds Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted Out On Date Night, But Have They Made It Legal Yet?

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been keeping to themselves since apparently tying the knot in a small ceremony in January. That may be a smart move for the disgraced rapper, who’s been dealing with legal issues and the fallout from the loss of several business partnerships after he made repeated anti-Semitic comments. None of that recent drama seemed to be on his mind, however, when he and Censori shared a recent date night. With things appearing to be going well for the “newlyweds,” it begs the question: Have they filed for a marriage license yet?

The couple — who have apparently known each other for years, as Bianca Censori joined his Yeezy company in 2020 as an architectural designer — have not yet filed to make their union legal, Page Six reports. But that didn’t seem to be a concern at all for Mr. and Mrs. Ye, who were photographed with big smiles on their faces while walking to dinner at Carasau Cafe on February 28.

Kanye West and his “Censori Overload” muse wore matching all-black attire en route to the Culver City, California, restaurant, and were apparently laughing and looking smitten. Bianca Censori carried her iPad to dinner, but no purse — a striking contrast to the human-sized “body bag” that Ye’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox recently sported.

Details of their relationship have been kept under wraps, even as sources have since learned that the two exchanged sacred vows at the Amangiri Resort in Utah , rather than saying “I do” in Los Angeles, as was originally thought. Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian apparently had no prior knowledge of his impending nuptials to Bianca Censori, who the Hulu reality star apparently has hated for years .

Kim Kardashian’s biggest concern with their relationshp now, however, is whether or not they will make their marriage legal and Bianca Censori will become a real part of her four children’s lives. Despite whether she will legally be stepmother to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, she has already started to meet the West brood . Nine-year-old North was photographed in late January getting dropped off to join her dad and his wife for a meal in Malibu.

As for the Yeezy employee introducing her new husband to her family, that may not be as easy. The couple had reportedly planned a trip to her native Australia, where her family still lives, but there were questions about whether Ye’s recent controversial behavior would cause him to be denied an entry visa . In fact, a meeting with government officials was reportedly held, in which the argument was made that “this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa.”