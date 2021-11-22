Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Setting Up One Season 3 Couple For Another Spinoff?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Don’t Overthink It.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is winding down, and fans are getting an idea of what the road ahead will look like for a lot of their couples. That future looks better for some than others, it seems like TLC is prepping one couple up for their next appearance on a spinoff on the franchise. Is 90 Day Fiancé preparing for another series appearance by Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, or is their sudden push to come to the U.S. entirely unrelated?

There’s definitely a reason to be suspicious, as Biniyam’s decision to apply for a travel visa came in the eleventh hour of the couple’s storyline in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Prior to that, the couple agreed to start over in Kenya, in what they considered “neutral territory.” They chose the area because neither had family there, which Ariela believed was the fairest solution to their fresh start after Biniyam’s partying while she was away.

Now they’re headed to the U.S., and I can’t help but think it’s tied to the fact that most of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise's shows film here. Ariela and Biniyam are one of the franchise’s most popular couples as of late, and when that happens, producers often look for ways to continue exploiting that popularity. I'm sure it'd be easier to handle filming for future appearances if they were both living domestically, and it might even make room for some more drama regarding her ex-husband.

Fans have spotted the two out in public, making it seem clear that Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are currently living in America, though no one knows for sure what the situation is. We do know that Biniyam participated in an MMA fight stateside that Ariela and Angela Deem attended, though we don’t know if TLC cameras filmed the event.

With that said, if Ariela and Biniyam are still in the U.S., then the odds seem high they’ll be featured in another season of a 90 Day Fiancé series beyond The Other Way. Then again, the latest episode showed Biniyam only agreed to a temporary move to the States on the grounds that they’d return to Ethiopia eventually. Is it possible this move had nothing to do with spinoffs and was just Biniyam appeasing Ariela in order to eventually return to Ethiopia?

We can’t presume to know what is happening in the real lives of these couples, though it doesn’t seem as though Ariela ever wants to return to Ethiopia. Biniyam forcing a return could jeopardize his family, so I’d think if the two do move to the U.S., they may just stay there.