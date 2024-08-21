Jacob Elordi's Mom Thinks Euphoria's TV Dad Looks 'F---ing Sexy. ' The Funny Response Eric Dane Had When He Found Out

The wait for Euphoria Season 3 has been a long one, and while I’m relieved there are plans to finally start production in January 2025, we still don't really know when we'll get new episodes. For those with a Max subscription, though, at least there are two seasons to rewatch over and over and plenty of good-looking characters to ogle over, including Cal Jacobs, who is played by McSteamy himself, Eric Dane. Heck, even Jacob Elordi’s mother couldn’t help herself from sharing her real thoughts about her son's TV dad.

Much of the Euphoria cast was known for other projects before appearing in the hit HBO drama, including Dane. He memorably starred on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan before his character's tragic death at the beginning of Season 9 as a result of the plane crash in the Season 8 finale. Still known to this day as McSteamy, Dane became a fan-favorite on Grey’s, and part of it was due to his looks. He’s certainly a silver fox and he proves it time and time again with his many roles.

While Dane and Elordi were having a conversation for Interview Magazine, the TV father-son duo got to talking about the new Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which Dane is in. Elordi admitted that both he and his mom were swooning over his co-star, and I can’t say that I blame them:

Let’s go. One thing that I will say, and I hate to be this kind of journalist, but you look sexy in the trailer. You look fucking sexy in that shit. My mom watched it with me. And mom was like, ‘He should be the lead of the whole movie. That’s the person I want to see in the whole movie.’

It’s so funny to hear just how much Jacob Elordi’s mom loves Eric Dane and what she really thinks of him. I do agree with her that he should have been a lead in the movie, because it's always nice to see Dane on screen. Plus, there's no denying that he is "sexy," I mean, there's a reason he was called McSteamy.

Of course, when Dane found out what Ms. Elordi thought of him, his response was as funny as ever:

Oh, god bless your mother.

I'm sure this isn't the first time Dane has had someone’s mom say that he looks sexy, and it probably won’t be the last. However, it’s still hilarious to hear what he thinks about it all. I can just imagine how that conversation went down between them, and I love that Elordi told his on-screen dad about his real-life mom.

Between the new Bad Boys movie, Grey’s Anatomy, and both seasons of Euphoria, among others, people everywhere can watch Dane, thanks to streaming, and they'll quickly understand Ms. Elordi's point.

Meanwhile, it’s been over two years since Euphoria Season 2 dropped, and the Season 2 cliffhanger left plenty of jaws on the floor. Not much is known about the third season, other than Barbie Ferreira will not be returning to the HBO hit. However, much of the cast, including Elordi, Dane, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney, are expected to reprise their roles despite their busy schedules.

It will be fun to see them all returning for the upcoming season, and the wait will hopefully be worth it, especially if it means seeing more of Jacob Elordi and Eric Dane on screen.