Jason Kelce Seemingly Took A Crack At Harrison Butker’s Viral ‘Homemaker’ Comments After A Fan Trolled Him
The Ex-Eagle hasn't let it go.
It’s been nearly a month since Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made those controversial comments during a commencement address at Benedictine College, and the debate continues over what Butker called “one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.” The kicker’s teammate Travis Kelce addressed the brouhaha with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, but apparently the retired Philadelphia Eagle wasn’t done referencing the situation, as he seemed to nod at the viral speech again in an online discourse over (of all things) washing his feet.
Jason Kelce Jokes We’ve Been Fed ‘Diabolical Lies’ About Washing Our Feet
Jason Kelce has seemingly been everywhere since tearfully saying goodbye to his 13-year NFL stint, appearing on Abbott Elementary, delivering a hilarious Salt-N-Pepa clue on Jeopardy! Masters and preparing to head to ESPN for the next stage of his career. Kelce’s star status has skyrocketed over the past year or so, and that comes with increased public scrutiny. He recently found himself being trolled for his personal hygiene, as one fan wrote on X (Twitter):
The ex-Eagles center first responded with the query, “What kind of weirdo washes their feet….” before getting into the conspiracy theory of it all — complete with an apparent jab at Harrison Butker. Jason Kelce tweeted:
Fans were quick to pick up on Jason Kelce’s use of “diabolical lies” — the same phrase the Chiefs kicker used when speaking to Benedictine College graduates about their futures. Harrison Butker said in the commencement speech:
While Jason Kelce’s views on “Big Soap” are not quite as controversial, I’d have to imagine people have strong opinions, but really it’s just interesting that he chose to take another swipe at Harrison Butker. That definitely wasn’t the only time he’s addressed the kicker’s comments, though.
What Jason Kelce Previously Said About Harrison Butker’s Speech And Wife Kylie Being Called A Homemaker
The “World’s Favorite Brothers” Travis and Jason Kelce spoke about the uproar surrounding Harrison Butker on New Heights. Travis Kelce gave a thoughtful response about his teammate, though he said, “I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it…” Jason, meanwhile, contended that he hopes he’s raising his three daughters to know that nobody can tell them what they can or can’t do. In his words:
Jason Kelce — who has been known to show some pretty strong Girl Dad energy — also clapped back after one troll called him a hypocrite, asserting that his own wife, Kylie Kelce, was a homemaker “whose home is a mess.” The athlete wrote:
Jason Kelce went on to say there’s nothing wrong with people aspiring to be a homemaker; he was simply saying that’s not his own family’s dynamic.
Kylie Kelce was apparently “a little bit frustrated” with Harrison Butker’s controversial comments, Jason Kelce said, but the Chiefs kicker definitely seems to have gotten under Jason’s skin too, as evidenced by his recent social media activity.
