Jason Kelce Seemingly Took A Crack At Harrison Butker’s Viral ‘Homemaker’ Comments After A Fan Trolled Him

It’s been nearly a month since Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made those controversial comments during a commencement address at Benedictine College, and the debate continues over what Butker called “one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.” The kicker’s teammate Travis Kelce addressed the brouhaha with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, but apparently the retired Philadelphia Eagle wasn’t done referencing the situation, as he seemed to nod at the viral speech again in an online discourse over (of all things) washing his feet.

Jason Kelce Jokes We’ve Been Fed ‘Diabolical Lies’ About Washing Our Feet

Jason Kelce has seemingly been everywhere since tearfully saying goodbye to his 13-year NFL stint, appearing on Abbott Elementary , delivering a hilarious Salt-N-Pepa clue on Jeopardy! Masters and preparing to head to ESPN for the next stage of his career. Kelce’s star status has skyrocketed over the past year or so, and that comes with increased public scrutiny. He recently found himself being trolled for his personal hygiene, as one fan wrote on X (Twitter) :

Jason Kelce looks like he doesn't wash his legs or feet.

The ex-Eagles center first responded with the query, “What kind of weirdo washes their feet….” before getting into the conspiracy theory of it all — complete with an apparent jab at Harrison Butker. Jason Kelce tweeted :

All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.

Fans were quick to pick up on Jason Kelce’s use of “diabolical lies” — the same phrase the Chiefs kicker used when speaking to Benedictine College graduates about their futures. Harrison Butker said in the commencement speech :

I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

While Jason Kelce’s views on “Big Soap” are not quite as controversial, I’d have to imagine people have strong opinions, but really it’s just interesting that he chose to take another swipe at Harrison Butker. That definitely wasn’t the only time he’s addressed the kicker’s comments, though.

What Jason Kelce Previously Said About Harrison Butker’s Speech And Wife Kylie Being Called A Homemaker

The “World’s Favorite Brothers” Travis and Jason Kelce spoke about the uproar surrounding Harrison Butker on New Heights. Travis Kelce gave a thoughtful response about his teammate, though he said, “I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it…” Jason, meanwhile, contended that he hopes he’s raising his three daughters to know that nobody can tell them what they can or can’t do. In his words:

I’ve had so many people ask me, ‘What would you do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to somebody tell them — after they just earned a degree — that they should just go align to be homemakers?’ I would say that if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do — that they should be homemakers — then I’ve failed as a dad.

Jason Kelce — who has been known to show some pretty strong Girl Dad energy — also clapped back after one troll called him a hypocrite, asserting that his own wife, Kylie Kelce, was a homemaker “whose home is a mess.” The athlete wrote:

I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first. We both raise our kids, we both work, we both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich.

Jason Kelce went on to say there’s nothing wrong with people aspiring to be a homemaker; he was simply saying that’s not his own family’s dynamic.

Kylie Kelce was apparently “a little bit frustrated” with Harrison Butker’s controversial comments, Jason Kelce said, but the Chiefs kicker definitely seems to have gotten under Jason’s skin too, as evidenced by his recent social media activity.