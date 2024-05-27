After Viral Harrison Butker Comments, Jason Kelce’s Wife Got Called A ‘Homemaker.’ What He Had To Say About It
Retirement hasn't slowed down former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce. He's appeared on Abbott Elementary, joined ESPN as an analyst, and even made a memorable appearance on Jeopardy! Masters, quoting Salt-N-Peppa. However, his latest spotlight moment wasn’t about football or game shows, but rather a social media response defending his wife. Following Harrison Butker’s NFL response-provoking commencement speech, a user made a critical comment, calling Jason’s wife a homemaker and accusing their home of being messy, and the former NFL star responded in the most thoughtful way.
A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a critical comment targeting Kelce and his wife, Kylie. The user took to social media, writing:
Not one to let such comments go unanswered, Kelce responded on his official X account with a thoughtful and heartfelt reply. He wrote:
The former Super Bowl champ’s response illuminates the modern dynamics of their relationship, which defies traditional, often outdated, labels. The former NFL player emphasizes his marriage is built on mutual respect and shared responsibilities.
Jason also made a point to respect those who do identify as homemakers. He continued:
This thoughtful statement from the seven-time Pro Bowl selection highlights that every family operates differently, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach to marriage and parenting. His comments emphasize the importance of respecting the diverse ways families organize their lives. It also reminds us of how great Jason is—who could forget the adorable viral video of him playing with his daughters?
You can catch the “world’s favorite brothers,” Jason and Travis, on their podcast, New Heights, available to watch on YouTube. Or If you missed the Jeopardy! Masters finale and want to see Jason Kelce’s entire appearance, the May 22 episode (and the rest of the spinoff’s second season) are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
