After The Amazing Race Sent Home Its Latest Big Brother Team, I Think It's Clear Who Is Winning This Season

Another leg of The Amazing Race is finished, and unfortunately for one team, this week didn't skip the elimination like the previous oneone. Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers had dominated the competition in the past couple of episodes, but the Greek alphabet challenge proved to be their undoing. Big Brother Season 26's comp beast is gone, and I fear the path is clear for one team to steamroll the rest of the season.

As the CBS reality series continues its run on the 2025 TV schedule, I can't help but feel one team just got the help they needed to really run away with the rest of the competition and win that prize money. I'm not surprised by who seems poised to win it all, but I am hoping the battle at the end is more competitive than I think it will be.

Tucker And Eric's Elimination Paves A Clear Path For Jag And Jas To Win It All

Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers were the second-most-likely betting favorites to win The Amazing Race Season 38, but Jag and Jas Bains were the odds-on favorites to win it all. Outside of one leg, where they came in fifth place, they've been in the Top 3 of finishers for the entirety of the season.

While they had a tremendously bad episode when they were eliminated, Tucker and Eric were the only team on The Amazing Race to match the level of dominance Jag and Jas had. Now that they're gone, I'm not sure anyone stands a real chance of beating them. Everyone remaining has finished near the bottom of the pack at least once. With that said, is there anyone who could give the brothers a run for their money?

Which Teams Have The Best Chance Of Defeating Jag And Jas?

I think beating Jag and Jas will be a tough ask for any team, but one alliance could topple the brothers if they work together. Joseph and Adam Abdin could make a powerful alliance with Taylor Hale and Kyland Young and go their separate ways once the brothers are done.

Unfortunately, Joseph and Adam saddling Kyland and Taylor with the "Double Detour" has fractured their friendship, and at the end of the episode, it felt like any alliance they had was out the window. It's excellent news for Jag and Jas, but bad news for all remaining teams.

As for other alliances, Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber haven't shown any interest, and the same seems to be true for Chelsea and Jack Baham. Not that either of those teams would've made particularly great allies, as they've barely scraped by in The Amazing Race Season 38 throughout each leg. It's unfortunate, but I think the rest of this season will see Jag and Jas steamrolling the competition, and everyone unceremoniously dropping off the rest of the way.

The Amazing Race Season 38 continues on CBS on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. I'm hoping that some of the remaining teams can put up a good fight, but I'm more or less convinced this will be yet another dominant win on a reality show for Jag Bains.