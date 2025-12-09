A Girls Fan Just Made The Best Comment About Travis Kelce After Lena Dunham Went To The Chiefs Game, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Lena Dunham is an accomplished director/writer/actor who is still synonymous with her comedy series Girls (which is streaming with a HBO subscription). That title is one of many HBO shows that got the world talking, and it remains iconic to this day. And when Dunham recently went to a Kansas City Chiefs game, a fan's response about Travis Kelce is blowing my mind. Someone cue the show's soundtrack!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the hottest celebrity couples out there, especially once they announced their engagement in August. Fans know that Dunham and Swift have been friends for years, so the filmmaker turned heads when she posted about attending a Chiefs game on Instagram. You can see the post below:

If you're surprised to see Lena Dunham at an NFL game, you're not alone. As her caption reads, her parents were shocked to see her taking an interest in the Chiefs... let alone attending in person. Although one particular response in the comments section is killing me.

In addition to celebrities who commented on Dunham's post to her 3.1 million Instagram followers, one Girls fan shared a hilarious take on which character from the HBO show best describes Travis Kelce. It reads:

The concept of Travis Kelce being a Shoshanna.

Well, my mind is blown. Shoshanna Shapiro was famously played by Zosia Mamet in Girls, and is a fan favorite character. It's common practice for viewers to figure out which Girls character they are, and it sounds like Travis and Shosh are on the same page. Indeed, this above comment has nearly 450 likes at the time of writing this story. I guess fans agree with this assessment.

Through most of Girls Shoshanna is a comedic presence, and a bit of a try-hard when compared to the rest of the cast. That and her charisma and gift of the gab is seemingly why fans thin that Kelce has similar vibes to the beloved character. Some fans even went so far as to say that Taylor Swift is a Marnie, and I have to say that seems pretty accurate as well.

It's been years since Girls had is series finale back in 2017, and the show has aged rather well. Lena Dunham recently share what she thins the characters would be up to nowadays, with Shosh being married and divorced to someone prominent like a NYC Mayor. For his part, Travis Kelce is preparing to wed one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world.

(Image credit: HBO)

While Girls originally got some hate during its run on TV, it's been aging like fine wine and being more appreciated as years go by. Zosia Mamet's Shoshanna is a truly beloved character, so hopefully Travis Kelce takes his similarities to her as a compliment. And given his enthusiasm for both Swift and his non-football career, I can definitely see the similarities.

Girls is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max. As for Travis Kelce, he recently had some notable acting roles in Grotesquerie and Happy Gilmore 2. He's also currently attached to star in the upcoming movie Loose Cannons, but whether or not that ends up on the 2026 movie release list remains to be seen.