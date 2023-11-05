JFK: One Day In America: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Nat Geo Docuseries

November marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy, meaning there are about to be a great number of documentaries and specials about the events of November 22, 1963. One of those, JFK: One Day in America, debuts on the evening of Sunday, November 5th on the National Geographic Channel, and offers a different perspective of the national tragedy in Dallas, Texas, by viewing the story from those who were there that day.

But before you watch the new 2023 TV series for yourself, there are a few things you may want to know about it first. Below is a breakdown of five things to keep in mind before checking out JFK: One Day in America.

JFK: One Day In America Tells The Story Of The JFK Assassination As Told Through The Stories Of Eye Witnesses

Just like the September 11th documentary , 9/11: One Day in America, the new National Graphic Channel docuseries is told through the eyes of those who experienced the fateful day and its immediate aftermath first-hand. Through interviews with Secret Service agents, reporters, police officers, and spectators who swarmed downtown Dallas, Texas, to see the 35th President of the United States, the intricate and tragic story is pieced together in incredible detail.

The Docuseries Also Chronicles Lee Harvey Oswald's Story

No documentary about the assassination of John F. Kennedy would be complete without focusing on Lee Harvey Oswald, his accused killer, and JFK: One Day in America explores the alleged gunman’s path on November 22, 1963, and everything that transpired after the President was shot that afternoon. This is mostly told through interviews with Buell Frazier, Oswald’s co-worker who gave him a ride to the Texas School Book Depository that fateful day, as well as the reporters who covered his arrest, and his eventual slaying by Jack Ruby.

The Docuseries Mostly Avoids The Conspiracies Surrounding JFK's Assassination

Unlike a great number of documentaries about the assassination, JFK: One Day in America mostly avoids the conspiracy theories that have taken over the discourse the past 60 years. The docuseries largely stays in the moment and doesn’t offer a lot of speculation about the murder. Don’t go in expecting to learn about the conspiracies chronicled in the great Kevin Costner movie , JFK.

All Three Episodes Will Be Streaming On Disney+ And Hulu on November 6th

In addition to debuting on the National Geographic Channel on Sunday, November 5th, all three episodes of JFK: One Day in America will be streaming for anyone with a Disney+ subscription or a Hulu membership (or both with the Disney Bundle ) starting Monday, November 6th.

JFK: One Day In America Is Rated TV-14

It should be noted that JFK: One Day in America is rated TV-14, and this is mostly due to the depictions of the assassination featured throughout the series. There are some violent and chaotic moments during and in the aftermath of the shooting (as well as the slaying of Lee Harvey Oswald). It’s nothing those familiar with the case haven’t seen before, but just keep that in mind.

If you’re interested in the history of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, or true crime documentaries in general, then make sure to check out JFK: One Day in America at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, November 5th on the National Geographic Channel or November 6th on Hulu and Disney+.