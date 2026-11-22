Holiday time at Walt Disney World is always one of the best times to visit, but theme park fans might want to postpone their trips to the “Most Magical Place on Earth” until later in 2027. That's when all the new and upcoming attractions are slated to open, like the new Indiana Jones ride in Animal Kingdom. In case anyone has been wondering, Imagineers have been hard at work on the ride, and they’re finally giving fans a first look at the magic they’re crafting.

The new Indiana Jones attraction was announced back in September 2025 at Disney’s Destination D23 event in Orlando, Florida. The news was originally met with concern from Disney World enthusiasts. It’s always exciting to see a park get a new ride, especially Animal Kingdom, which currently has the fewest amount of rides out of the four parks. However, the introduction of Indiana Jones meant the loss of the beloved Animal Kingdom attraction Dinosaur.

Time heals most wounds, though, and now that the sting of losing Dinosaur has started to wane, most fans are finally getting excited for the new attraction. To further build excitement, Walt Disney Imagineering shared the following clip on its Instagram:

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I was definitely not thrilled about the Animal Kingdom changes at first, but I think I’m going to love this new version of Indiana Jones! I’m definitely on board with the name that was announced back at D23 earlier this year, and I absolutely love the Mayan-inspired facade. Dare I say it puts the Indiana Jones temple at Disneyland to shame (and hopefully won't have to deal with brawls over line cutting).

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When the ride eventually opens sometime next year, guests will embark on an adventure alongside Indy that will take them to a temple that legend says has a water passageway that leads to an underworld protected by a mythic serpent. Imagineers are still keeping much of the actual ride experience under wraps for now. However, with two other cart-style Indiana Jones attractions at other Disney parks and reports that the Dinosaur ride is being rethemed instead of totally demolished, it’s safe to say that this version of Indiana Jones will take guests on a bumpy ride full of twists, turns, snakes (or serpents in this case), and adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent will be found in the new Tropical Americas expansion at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Specifically, the thrill ride will be part of the Bonanche Bioreseve area of the expansion, which is being modeled after the Maya region. This will mark the second Indy attraction to explore Mayan culture, but the first in the United States.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the new ride is that real-life Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford was used as the model for the attraction’s animatronic. While it’s not confirmed whether or not he’ll record lines too, I’m definitely hoping he will. And if he does, then this will definitely be the best Indy ride.

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There’s still a lot of work to be done on the Indiana Jones ride and the Tropical Americas land, which will include a section dedicated to Encanto. For now, fans can keep the excitement going by streaming the adventure franchise with an active Disney+ subscription.