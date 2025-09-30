Dancing With The Stars' Andy Richter Is Killing Me With These Hilarious Rehearsal Videos, But They're Not Addressing My Biggest Worry For The Next Round

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 is already breaking records, and that is thanks in no small part to its incredible cast of competitors. This is a rare lineup of favorites all across the dancing spectrum, with votes pouring in for the obvious favorites and even support for the clear underdog. To that point, Andy Richter managed to squeak on by to Week 3, but I worry about his longevity based on some of his hilarious rehearsal videos.

Andy Richter is a funny guy, both on television and in his real-life interactions with anyone from a fan to a former late-night rival. He's undoubtedly a better comedian than he is a dancer, though after watching his latest videos, I can't help but think about how the hard work being put into the comedy needs to be reflected in the dances as well.

Andy Richter And Emma Slater Are Killing It With Funny TikToks

Emma Slater is bound and determined to get her and Andy Richter deep into Dancing With The Stars, and they're churning out videos on Instagram Reels and TikTok to make it happen. For those who haven't seen them, they are pretty great. Here's an example:

A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) A photo posted by on

According to Andy Richter, the two are leaning into the idea that Dancing With The Stars is, on many levels, a popularity contest. As such, making entertaining content and dance routines should keep them on the show. I agree with the strategy, though I think the duo has to keep something in mind between brainstorming ideas for the web.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream it live with a Disney+ subscription. Plants start at $9.99 pr month, and will go up to $11.99 per month starting October 21, 2025.

Andy Needs To Actually Improve As A Dancer To Survive In Dancing With The Stars

Popularity plays a factor in Dancing With The Stars, but it can only get someone so far. Emma Slater should know this after her previous season with Reginald VelJohnson, as his homage to Die Hard didn't mask his inability to keep up with other competitors for long.

More On Dancing With The Stars (Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles) I Loved Seeing Boston Rob Support Dylan Efron At DWTS' Premiere, But It's How the Eras Tour Dancers Showed Up For Jan Ravnik That Truly Surprised Me

I think it's essential for Andy Richter to take any advantage he can in this competition, but if his dancing does not improve, the fans won't stay on his side for long. All it can take is just one of their favorites going home instead of him, and suddenly, it's no longer endearing that he's not as good as the other competitors.

So far, it appears that Richter is actively working to improve and become a better dancer. I can only hope we see that trend continue as Dancing With The Stars Season 34 slides into Week 3 and beyond, because this is a very talented cast so far. I think that if he can stay on a consistent path to improvement, he'll be kept around, but he's going to have to be significantly better than he has been in the first two weeks.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dancing With The Stars continues on the 2025 TV schedule today (Tuesday) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. We'll see who is next to leave during "TikTok Night," which is sure to include some viral songs and routines.