Dancing with the Stars' season finale is just around the corner on the 2026 TV schedule, and there's a lot to talk about. Between all the chatter about who may win and what the finalists have planned, there are also the returns. Lots of stars will be back, including a very pregnant Witney Carson. In the meantime, though, Carson and some of her co-stars are having a bit of fun via a funny video.

Carson will return to DWTS following her and Guillermo Rodriguez's elimination, and she's now six months pregnant. She decided to soft-launch that change with a hilarious video on Instagram, which she did with DWTS winner Robert Irwin and fellow pro Hailey Bills. Take a look:

I love the fact that the trio used audio from Schitt's Creek, especially with the sting of losing Catherine O'Hara still being felt by many at the end of the year. It's good to see she can poke fun at herself for the sake of Dancing with the Stars fans.

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Finale night is very much about crowning the winner of DWTS, but it's also a celebration of the entire season. Carson played a big part of the early weeks, as she and Guillermo went on an unprecedented run despite getting one of the lowest scores in the show's history. The run finally ended on Week 5, as viewers seemed to be over losing some of their favorites to a dancer who wasn't showing any marked improvement week after week.

It'll be good to see Witney Carson back, especially since she already answered the question on everybody's minds. As the video below confirms, she will be dancing during finale night:

It's just another big return to throw into another big night for Dancing with the Stars. Each finalist will be required to do an "Instant Dance Challenge," a "Judges' Choice," and the "freestyle." One of the elements that makes it a can't-miss show is that there's just so much going on that it really feels like a huge celebration.

DWTS Season 35 is shaping up to have a memorable finale, especially in the aftermath of frontrunners Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan being sent home in the previous weeks. Their exits have essentially kicked the door wide open for whoever wins this season, and it feels like every remaining competitor has a chance.

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Whether Connor Wood, Tatyana Ali, Maura Higgins, Amber Glenn or Ezra Frech wins, I think each has made a case that they are worthy. Ultimately, I think it's going to come down to who the fans want to win, especially when they're responsible for the highest-scoring contestants in Season 35 being sent home ahead of time. It'll be exciting to see how it all goes down, and the same time, I remain eager for the pregnant Witney Carson to return to the dance floor.

Watch Dancing with the Stars Season 35's finale on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription on Tuesday, November 24th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's going to be an exciting night, especially with the series going live coast-to-coast, and I can't wait to see who wins that Mirrorball trophy!