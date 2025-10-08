JLo Was Asked About The Bad Bunny Super Bowl Backlash, And Her Bewilderment Says It All

The Super Bowl is a giant event every year, and on top of the Big Game itself the halftime show always makes lots of headlines. This year it'll be hosted by global superstar Bad Bunny, but there's been some backlash from folks who aren't keen on the performance being largely in Spanish. And Jennifer Lopez's confusion about the controversy really says it all.

JLo famously played the Super Bowl in 2020, alongside Shakira and (you guessed it) Bad Bunny. She recently appeared on The Today Show to promote her movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, where she was informed on camera about the controversy surrounding the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer hosting the halftime show. Baffled, she said:

But why? I don't understand that. He's one of the top artists in the world right now, probably THE top. And it could be a lot of different people. I'm super excited for people to see him who think that. Because I think they'll be pleasantly surprised. Because his music transcends language.

There you have it. Per JLo's comments, there's no reason for people to be angry about Bad Bunny hosting the Super Bowl show. As she stated, he's wildly popular all over the world. And even if you don't speak Spanish, his catalogue of hits has the power to move you (and get you dancing). Besides, he's already performed at the Big Game before.

Bad Bunny has been on a roll lately, including his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and recently hosting SNL for the second time (streaming with a Peacock subscription). His new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was a sensation, so the timing for him to host the Super Bowl's halftime show makes a ton of sense. Later in her appearance on Today, Lopez went on to gush about the recording artist/actor, saying:

It's amazing what he's done. He's done something that a lot of people have never done in their lives. I'm so excited for him. I was excited when he performed with us at the Super Bowl, and I'm excited to see what he does. He puts on a great show, he's an amazing entertainer.

No lies detected. Jennifer Lopez knows the pressures of performing at the Super Bowl, as we saw in her documentary Halftime. She's got nothing but faith that Bad Bunny will deliver, and seems wildly impressed with the career he's managed to carve out for himself. That includes his droves of fans who might not necessarily be fluent in Spanish. As such, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is endorsing his forthcoming performance.

Super Bowl LX is expected to air February 8, 2026. As for JLo, Kiss of the Spider Woman hits theaters on October 10th as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Her performance has been getting rave reviews, so we'll have to see if she gets attention this Awards Season.