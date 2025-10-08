JLo Was Asked About The Bad Bunny Super Bowl Backlash, And Her Bewilderment Says It All
The Super Bowl alum has spoken.
The Super Bowl is a giant event every year, and on top of the Big Game itself the halftime show always makes lots of headlines. This year it'll be hosted by global superstar Bad Bunny, but there's been some backlash from folks who aren't keen on the performance being largely in Spanish. And Jennifer Lopez's confusion about the controversy really says it all.
JLo famously played the Super Bowl in 2020, alongside Shakira and (you guessed it) Bad Bunny. She recently appeared on The Today Show to promote her movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, where she was informed on camera about the controversy surrounding the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer hosting the halftime show. Baffled, she said:
There you have it. Per JLo's comments, there's no reason for people to be angry about Bad Bunny hosting the Super Bowl show. As she stated, he's wildly popular all over the world. And even if you don't speak Spanish, his catalogue of hits has the power to move you (and get you dancing). Besides, he's already performed at the Big Game before.
Bad Bunny has been on a roll lately, including his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and recently hosting SNL for the second time (streaming with a Peacock subscription). His new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was a sensation, so the timing for him to host the Super Bowl's halftime show makes a ton of sense. Later in her appearance on Today, Lopez went on to gush about the recording artist/actor, saying:
No lies detected. Jennifer Lopez knows the pressures of performing at the Super Bowl, as we saw in her documentary Halftime. She's got nothing but faith that Bad Bunny will deliver, and seems wildly impressed with the career he's managed to carve out for himself. That includes his droves of fans who might not necessarily be fluent in Spanish. As such, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is endorsing his forthcoming performance.
Super Bowl LX is expected to air February 8, 2026. As for JLo, Kiss of the Spider Woman hits theaters on October 10th as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Her performance has been getting rave reviews, so we'll have to see if she gets attention this Awards Season.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
