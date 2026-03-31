A Longtime 90 Day Fiancé Star Is Now Married Months After Domestic Dispute Arrest

After a recent string of news about 90 Day Fiancé couples splitting up and finalizing their divorce, we have some good news from the TLC franchise. A longtime star is officially married, and it's not anyone I ever saw coming. Congrats to Veronica Rodriguez, who recently tied the knot!

She hasn't popped up on any 90 Day show on the 2026 TV schedule, so I'm not too shocked to see Veronica's big news hit the tabloids before TLC. Here's what we know about her new husband, as well as the domestic dispute they were arrested for not that long ago.

Veronica Rodriguez Is Officially Married

Just a few years after revealing she was dating fellow 90 Day star Jamal Menzies, Veronica has officially married someone else. US Weekly reported she and Seth Daryoushfar were engaged in September of 2025, and as of March 21st, are now officially married.

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90 Day Fiancé fans must be wondering if her ex-boyfriend turned best friend, Tim Malcolm, approves, and based on Veronica's post of all of them celebrating her daughter Chloe's graduation, it seems everyone gets along well enough to be cordial. It's good to hear, considering all the drama that went down when she was dating Jamal.

(Image credit: TLC)

Veronica And Seth Were Both Arrested Months Ago For A Domestic Dispute

Some readers might be confused by this development, considering Veronica and Seth made headlines in late 2025. The couple was arrested in North Carolina for a domestic dispute. Veronica was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, and Seth was charged with assault on a female. The couple was due in court in March 2026, the same month of their wedding, but had the charges dismissed in January.

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Now, with that behind them, I have to wonder when the newlyweds will make their debut on 90 Day Fiancé. While there's no confirmation whether they will or not, I would imagine they wouldn't have pushed out an announcement about their vows to a major news outlet.

I'm struggling to think of a time when a previously featured 90 Day cast member was married off the show and returned with their spouse without having been introduced beforehand. That said, it's not like there's a rule, so I'd be shocked if the same franchise that cast two people in a relationship on 90 Day: The Single Life would take issue with something like that.

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Given that, I think Veronica and Seth are a great fit for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. While the series is usually reserved for couples in turmoil, we've seen instances in the past where couples are adjusting to newlywed life, and given we haven't seen Veronica in this relationship, I think this would work out great.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Watch 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs right now on HBO Max. Plus, there are so many other great shows and movies to choose from.

We'll have to wait and see if Veronica returns to 90 Day Fiancé. In the meantime, continue to enjoy Before The 90 Days on Sundays, and The Single Life on Mondays, with both on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET.