John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert is helping holiday dreams come true.
Along with the list of Hallmark mainstays like Lacey Chabert, many have popped onto the Hallmark Channel around the holidays to make fun little cameos. Now, John Travolta’s sister is making her holiday dream come true by making her holiday movie debut in Chabert’s latest project among Hallmark’s upcoming movies, Haul Out the Holly.
To celebrate Ellen Travolta’s Hallmark movie, her brother posted an adorable photo on his Instagram story, prompting fans to go watch his sister live out her dream.
Also, to top off the experience, Haul Out the Holly’s star, and Hallmark regular Lacey Chabert – who has been posting about the movie with a sneak peek TikTok that included a Mean Girls reference and a holiday-inspired announcement earlier this year – reposted the story, explaining how much fun she had working with Ellen Travolta.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Ellen Travolta took to watching Hallmark movies after her husband, Jack Bannon passed away in 2017. She explained that she and her cat would watch the movies together, and it would help ease the loss. Then, she decided she really wanted to appear in one of the movies, so, she asked her brother for help.
She then recalled a trip she took with John Travolta, and said all she could talk about was the holiday movies and how much she loved them, explaining:
So, her brother pulled a few strings, and as she said “lo and behold, they called.”
Travolta’s sister plays Mary Louise, a neighbor in the town Lacey Chabert’s character has just moved to who loves the holidays. She explained to the local newspaper that she had a lot of fun making the movie. It turns out, Maclain Nelson, the director of Haul Out the Holly was also a big fan of Ellen Travolta, and had watched her on Charles in Charge. She said lots of people on set seemed to know and love her work, telling the newspaper:
I love that to bring in the holidays, Ellen Travolta got to make her dream come true, and Chabert had a great time helping her fulfill that goal.
Along with the Travolta siblings, Chabert has been working with and posting about other nostalgic stars who will appear on the Hallmark schedule this holiday season. She and Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a sweet exchange about the movies, and she reunited with her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett at Christmas Con earlier this year.
These fun interactions have held us over for the year, but now that the Christmas season is upon us, we can finally watch all these stars on the screen in these wholesome holiday movies.
To watch Ellen Travolta live out her dreams, you can check out Haul Out the Holly on the Hallmark Channel tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and make sure to check our list of the nine Hallmark movies to prioritize this holiday season as the Christmas festivities begin.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.