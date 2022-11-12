Early Aughts Icons Lacey Chabert And Jennifer Love Hewitt Had A Sweet Exchange Over Hallmark Christmas Movies (And Pajamas)

Lacey Chabert may be the new Queen of Christmas on Hallmark after signing an overall deal to produce and star in new content for the cabler (and after other mainstay Candace Cameron Bure left for GAF). As it turns out, though, the love for Christmas movies is shared by some other early aughts icons. In fact, I Know What You Did Last Summer cast alum and fellow Party of Five star Jennifer Love Hewitt had a sweet exchange with Chabert over Hallmark movies and the latter's sweet new line of pajamas.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert seemingly forged a bond decades ago when the two both starred on the popular family drama Party of Five. Both have had very different career trajectories in the time since, with Hewitt landing roles in projects like The Client List and Criminal Minds after a successful early aughts movies career. Chabert also was successful on the big screen in the early aughts, but has shifted to family friendly fare on Hallmark in recent years. And yet, they’re still seemingly close enough that when Chabert dropped a new line, she sent some of the cutest looks to her former co-star, who responded with enthusiasm–both about the pajamas, but also Chabert’s Hallmark career.

After Hewitt shared her kind words on social media, Lacey Chabert responded back, noting she’d sent enough product that her former co-star could match with her little girl in Mommy & Me looks, before they throw together some hot chocolate and kick off a Hallmark Movie Marathon complete with great title puns, of course.

Hewitt has three kids, a daughter and two boys, Autumn, Atticus and Aidan. Meanwhile, Lacey Chabert has a daughter in her own right, so when she created a line of clothing for HSN , she created products for other moms like herself. Amongst that were pajamas embroidered with “Big as the sky,” which the Mean Girls star previously said comes from a phrase her parents used to say to her, ‘I love you as big as the sky.” She now uses the phrase with her own daughter, Julia.

Chabert previously told Southern Living that items like the PJs and other loungewear, as well as cute dresses, were created with comfort in mind for all kinds of circumstances, including, I assume, movie marathons.

I wanted to create a line that felt super cozy and comfortable but also still cute and felt like it was something you could lounge around the house in, or go get coffee in, or I could drop my daughter off at school and feel like I was presentable but comfortable.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt isn’t the only celebrity pal of Chabert’s to try out the new clothing line. Just a few days ago former Hallmark co-star Danica McKellar tried on a look from the line, and other big names have reached out on Instagram. Candace Cameron Bure said of the line, “YAAASSSS!!!!!!! Been waiting for this!!!!” And Jennifer Garner wrote, “Lacey!!! This is so cool, congratulations!!” Lacey Chabert’s Wedding Veil co-star Allison Sweeney simply wrote, “Amazing.”