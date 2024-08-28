Jordan Chiles Threw On A Bikini To Celebrate Her 'Golden Paradise,' And Fans Showed Up With All The Support

If you’ve been paying attention to 2024 Olympics coverage at all, you probably already know that Jordan Chiles has had a tumultuous few weeks. After initially not medaling during the Women’s Floor Exercises Individual event, a last minute appeal led her to a bronze medal. Then, a secondary appeal by the country of Romania led her to lose the ground she’d made on the appeal over a technicality, forcing her coach to even respond to cheating claims . Then, despite U.S. Olympic officials saying they’d appeal, a Court of Arbitration for Sports denied them that.

At the time Chiles wrote “I have no words,” though she later went on to call the decision ”unjust" noting it "comes as a significant blow.” Her teammate Simone Biles also came to her defense . Fellow gymnast Aly Raisman said she “deserves answers.” Olympics aficionado Flava Flav had an exchange with Chiles' mom. Many people have been talking about Olympic gymnast rule changes, as well.

In short, it’s been quite the brouhaha, and now Chiles seems to be taking some much-needed rest and relaxation. Which means bikini weather.

The Olympian may have dealt with individual event drama, but she still has a gold medal to her name thanks to Team USA dominating in the Women’s All-Around and she nodded at it with her "golden paradise" caption, here. She’s also fit AF post Olympics, and I'm happy to see she's taking some me-time after the whirlwind of Paris. (Honestly, if that were me I'd probably not be bikini fit thanks to a slew of croissants but I hear the food in the Olympics village was not conducive to packing on pounds.)

Other celebrities and fans seem to agree, and were supportive of the superstar gymnast in their comments.

Camila Cabello wrote “baddie.” Sistas actress Crystal Renee wrote, ‘There she go!!!! 😍😍😍😍.’ Fellow gymnast Jordan Bowers wrote, ‘WOW😍.’ Fast X’s Luis De Silva wrote, ‘The Champ is here 🔥she back.’

A lot of fans also reached out in support of the post, but also just the gymnast and the journey she's gone through in general.

Glowing brighter than an Olympic gold medal ✨😍

The real olympic medalist ❤️‍🔥🇧🇷

Unbothered. Moisturized. In her lane. Focused. Flourishing.

The 2024 Olympic Champion 2x 🏅🥉

It's unclear exactly what Jordan Chiles has coming up next, but she hasn't been sweating the events of the last few weeks, at least publicly. She also recently did what many a winning celebrity has done before her, and posted during a fun day at Disneyland and more. The gymnast lives in the LA area and, given the Olympics will be hosted there in four years, there's a lot of clamoring for the summer athletes to come back to represent. Hopefully, Chiles will get a chance to redeem that lost medal, but either way, she doesn't need to prove to anyone that she's already a champ.