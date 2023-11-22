Julianne Hough Repped Taylor Swift Wearing One Of Her Most Iconic Outfits, And DWTS Fans Have Thoughts

While the competitors of Dancing with the Stars paid homage to Taylor Swift by dancing to her music, the show’s co-host Julianne Hough honored the pop star through fashion, and it was iconic. Using Swift’s legendary look from the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards as inspiration, the pro-turned-host rocked a “Bejeweled” look to help emcee the evening, and fans were loving it.

As you can see in the photo below, Julianne Hough rocked a bedazzled navy blue jumpsuit with a hood. It was giving Midnights; it was giving Reputation; it was giving Taylor Swift. The ensemble was pretty incredible, and you can see it for yourself here:

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

This outfit is almost an exact replica of the shining shimmering jumpsuit Taylor Swift wore to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Swift's ensemble was designed by Alexandre Vauthier Couture, per Teen Vogue . It had a plunging neckline, a hood, and built-in matching heels. To compliment the look, the “Lavender Haze” singer had a smokey eye and a neutral lip, rather than her typical red, and she straightened her hair. You can see the stunning fit below:

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Comparing the two, you can see that Hough recreated the outfit almost exactly, with the only real difference being that her hair was slicked back rather than left down.

Obviously, fans picked up on Hough’s Swift-inspired look, and they had to share their enthusiasm for it. For example, Caitlin Rose posted side-by-side images of the two women on X, with the caption:

I LOVE that Julianne is wearing Taylor’s iHeart Radio Music Awards outfit!!💙💙💙

Hannah agreed with their post , using another side-by-side of images like the two pictured above. With enthusiasm, they wrote:

Julianne is giving Taylor at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards in the BEST WAY ✨

TheFairestFangirl was so excited about the moment, they posted a photo of Hough on their TV, writing:

@juliannehough in the outfit from the I heart radio awards!!! #dwts #DWTSxTaylorSwift #TaylorSwift @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @officialdwts #taylornation pic.twitter.com/QnOAu2N5dzNovember 22, 2023 See more

Another Swiftie, Tess NOLA N3, had to point out that Hough’s outfit felt a little Reputation-coded. With the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the top of many fans’ minds, it’s hard not to connect the look back to Swift’s sixth album.

NOT JULIANNE WEARING THE TAYLOR REP CODED OUTFIT

While this outfit was worn during the Midnights era, it’s hard not to see a hint of Reputation in it. It really does have that energy.

To wrap up this round-up, we’ll end with Frank Costa’s entertaining tweet . There’s no question that Julianne Hough and Taylor Swift have similar energy, and they both have blonde hair and an impeccable sense of style. Therefore, this post makes perfect sense:

Julianne Hough is the Taylor Swift of DWTS.

Overall, the Taylor Swift episode of Dancing with the Stars honored the musician in such a lovely way, and that, of course, included Julianne Hough’s outfit choice. If you want to go back and see the co-host and all the contestants in action and paying homage to the “Cruel Summer” singer, you can stream last night’s episode with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ plan.