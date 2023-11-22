Julianne Hough Repped Taylor Swift Wearing One Of Her Most Iconic Outfits, And DWTS Fans Have Thoughts
Best believe they're both "Bejeweled."
While the competitors of Dancing with the Stars paid homage to Taylor Swift by dancing to her music, the show’s co-host Julianne Hough honored the pop star through fashion, and it was iconic. Using Swift’s legendary look from the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards as inspiration, the pro-turned-host rocked a “Bejeweled” look to help emcee the evening, and fans were loving it.
As you can see in the photo below, Julianne Hough rocked a bedazzled navy blue jumpsuit with a hood. It was giving Midnights; it was giving Reputation; it was giving Taylor Swift. The ensemble was pretty incredible, and you can see it for yourself here:
This outfit is almost an exact replica of the shining shimmering jumpsuit Taylor Swift wore to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Swift's ensemble was designed by Alexandre Vauthier Couture, per Teen Vogue. It had a plunging neckline, a hood, and built-in matching heels. To compliment the look, the “Lavender Haze” singer had a smokey eye and a neutral lip, rather than her typical red, and she straightened her hair. You can see the stunning fit below:
Comparing the two, you can see that Hough recreated the outfit almost exactly, with the only real difference being that her hair was slicked back rather than left down.
Obviously, fans picked up on Hough’s Swift-inspired look, and they had to share their enthusiasm for it. For example, Caitlin Rose posted side-by-side images of the two women on X, with the caption:
Hannah agreed with their post, using another side-by-side of images like the two pictured above. With enthusiasm, they wrote:
TheFairestFangirl was so excited about the moment, they posted a photo of Hough on their TV, writing:
@juliannehough in the outfit from the I heart radio awards!!! #dwts #DWTSxTaylorSwift #TaylorSwift @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @officialdwts #taylornation pic.twitter.com/QnOAu2N5dzNovember 22, 2023
Another Swiftie, Tess NOLA N3, had to point out that Hough’s outfit felt a little Reputation-coded. With the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the top of many fans’ minds, it’s hard not to connect the look back to Swift’s sixth album.
While this outfit was worn during the Midnights era, it’s hard not to see a hint of Reputation in it. It really does have that energy.
To wrap up this round-up, we’ll end with Frank Costa’s entertaining tweet. There’s no question that Julianne Hough and Taylor Swift have similar energy, and they both have blonde hair and an impeccable sense of style. Therefore, this post makes perfect sense:
Overall, the Taylor Swift episode of Dancing with the Stars honored the musician in such a lovely way, and that, of course, included Julianne Hough’s outfit choice. If you want to go back and see the co-host and all the contestants in action and paying homage to the “Cruel Summer” singer, you can stream last night’s episode with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ plan.
Then, when you are done with that, make sure to stay up to date on the 2023 TV schedule and Taylor Swift’s upcoming events, so you don’t miss anything when it comes to Dancing with the Stars and the singer they just paid tribute to.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
