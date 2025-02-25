The Expensive Lengths Hailey Bieber Goes To In Order To Honor Son Jack Blues Bieber

Jack Blues Bieber — the child of Hailey and Justin — is 6 months old, and by all accounts, his family seems to be smitten with him. Grandfather Stephen Baldwin (who appeared on the 2025 TV schedule to compete in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test) has gushed over the “ little plump potato ,” and Justin looks absolutely adoring in their family’s Kim Possible -themed Halloween pics . Hailey, meanwhile, seems to have another — fairly expensive — way of honoring her son.

The bond between a mother and her child can be something pretty special, but diamonds are still a girl’s best friend. Hailey Bieber has a bit of a collection going to honor little Jack Blues, and these pieces don’t come cheap. Marie Claire reports that the mom recently showed off a new item at a recent Rhode event — a ring on her middle finger bearing the initials “JBB.”

The 14k yellow gold ring lined with white diamonds is a custom piece from luxury jewelry designer Isa Grutman and reportedly costs $1,980. If you’ve got that much money lying around and want to honor your own child in such a way (or yourself or anything three letters long), the band can also be white gold or rose gold, and the designer offers pink sapphires and emeralds in addition to diamonds.

This may be Hailey Bieber’s first bespoke piece from Isa Grutman, but she sports another ring quite similar to her new “JBB” one. Last September the new mother debuted a ring that fittingly read “MOM” in the same font and style (and price) as her most recent purchase.

You have to appreciate her brand loyalty, because in addition to returning to Isa Grutman for another ring, she also showed off a new custom necklace in October from another of her favorite designers. Hailey has often been seen flaunting her Alex Moss “B” necklace in honor of her husband Justin Bieber, and after welcoming a new love into her life, she returned to jeweler for a “jbb” monogram necklace, as was shown on Instagram :

A post shared by Alex Moss New York (@alexmoss) A photo posted by on

Then, in December, Jack Blues’ mom posted an Instagram Story showing off yet another piece — a birthstone ring featuring Hailey Bieber’s November stone (topaz) in a teardrop shape and Jack’s for August (peridot) in a square.

The fact that Hailey Bieber wants to show her love for her son through her jewelry is definitely the sign of a proud mom, and she’s chosen some stunning pieces. Justin Bieber, for his part, apparently has his own items to commemorate the carrying on of the “JB” tradition , as he’s been seen sporting a baseball cap embroidered with “Jack Blues.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just like the “Peaches” singer supported Hailey Bieber through her pregnancy , Justin reportedly stepped up when the baby was born, proving early on that he was a great dad with how “over the moon” he was when Jack came into the world.