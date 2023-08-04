Kaley Cuoco’s Getting TV Fit After The Birth Of Her First Baby, But I’m Loving How Real She Is About The Cake She’s Been Massacring

Kaley Cuoco has been getting back into fitness following the birth of her little one with Tommy Pelphrey, a girl the couple named Matilda , but that doesn’t mean she’s 100% into fitness all the time. In an extremely relatable move (in my opinion), the actress recently shared a post about a cake she’s been absolutely going to town on during her downtime between work outs.

Her husband had his birthday at the end of July (the 28th to be exact) and the two celebrated with some cake and a sweet message from Kaley Cuoco about her relationship with Tommy Pelphrey . She shared to Instagram:

Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey ! 🎂 bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart , and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!!

Of course, however, a good cake doesn’t just last one day. Those who are smart enough to keep it in the fridge or freezer know that large cakes can have long or long-ish shelf lives, and that’s exactly what Cuoco did. She stashed the cake in her drink fridge and admitted to her trainer that she might have been doing more than a little snacking, and then he shared a photo of a cake that’s had hunks of it picked at.

The whole thing looks completely massacred. It certainly looks like a midnight snack gone awry (or possibly something her baby also got her paws on), but I’m loving how honest she was about the sugar-laden treat in her fridge, not only with her trainer, but also with her fans, as she later shared his Stories post.

(Image credit: Ryan Sorensen And Kaley Cuoco)

In fact, however, once Ryan Sorensen saw that cake she’d been massacring they went to her home gym and she got down to some hard cardio. Shortly thereafter the actress posted several videos of herself working out hard, subtitling those with comments like “work” and “Another day, another sweat session.”

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco)

During her time on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco was known for playing a character, Penny, who loved rocking crop tops and tanks and showing off her abs. She stayed in peak TV shape even after the CBS comedy ended, working with her trainer Ryan Sorensen on a slew of cardio and strength training exercises, not to mention working out with her beloved horse. Cuoco had to take a break from riding and certain other activities while she was carrying a little one, but she’s getting back into many higher-impact activities she enjoyed pre-pregnancy.

Sure, Cuoco has a trainer to help her get through this phase in her life, but it’s nice to see a celebrity who is not sweating her imperfections and certainly doesn't seem to be guilting herself when it comes to eating, in particular with Pelphrey’s frankly yummy-looking birthday cake. It's good to see celebrities have cheat meals (like Hugh Jackman and his recent bacon cheeseburger) and be involved in other activities outside of the insane training and fitness regimens we're more often hearing about.

We all need indulgences every now and again, and if yours happens to be the cake you keep in your drink fridge, own it.