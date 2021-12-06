Kanye West Reportedly Has A 'Holy Trinity' Of Reasons For Wanting to Save His And Kim Kardashian's Marriage

Kanye West has seemingly been laying all of his cards on the table as of late. The music mogul, who has reportedly been in divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian for most of the year, has made it clear that he wants her back. As a matter of fact, he’s even claimed that he’s yet to see any legal paperwork . Recently, West has found a number of ways to express his feelings for Kardashian and his desire to keep their family together. And now, it would seem that he even has a “holy trinity” of reasons as to why he and the reality TV star should remain together.

The Donda rapper seems to believe that there are a number of external influences that are keeping him and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum apart. He’s previously stated that his soon-to-be-ex has people in her ear who are trying to convince her to divorce him. With these previous statements in mind, it honestly doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that the musician has apparently developed a list of “reasons for winning back Kim.” One of his friends outlined these points to Page Six , and the comments are pretty interesting.

Kanye West Is Allegedly Doesn’t Think Another Woman Will ‘Put Up With Him’

Most would agree that the Grammy winner is a “unique” individual, to say the least. He’s run for president, lived in a stadium while finishing up an album and even posed as a famous chef to nab a dinner reservation. With all of that in mind, it sounds like he believes only Kim Kardashian would be able to handle his eccentricities as well as his low points:

He isn’t sure if any other woman is going to be able to put up with him. He is a lot — and Kim is already used to everything, he doesn’t have to explain things to her. She knows how to put up with him when he is going through his dark days.

Kanye West actually detailed some of those dark days in his Thanksgiving prayer, and he didn’t hold back on how they’ve affected both him and his loved ones. During the prayer, he described his previous bouts with alcoholism, saying that he “affected my health and the health of people around me” He also discussed a “manic episode” that occurred in 2016, which led him to go on and off medication. As a result, he became “susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.” Through lyrics present on his latest album, the artist also seemed to confirm that he cheated on his wife .

Over the past year, the musical talent has also been linked to at least two women. One of them is model Irina Shayk, the ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper. After starting their relationship around June, the two were reported to have broken up by August. A specific reason for the breakup wasn’t given, so it’s hard to say if any of the aforementioned issues played a role. More recently, he’s been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria , though it’s unclear as to whether the two are still an item.

It honestly goes without saying that the star does carry a lot of emotional baggage. But at the end of the day, it seems that he’s more than aware of it and believes that only his spouse can manage it.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Kids Make Up The Second Reason

The unnamed friend went on to tell Page Six that Ye’s four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, are collectively the second reason for wanting to maintain his marriage. There isn’t much detail on this point but, on the surface, one would assume that he simply wants his kids to be brought up in an environment in which their parents are together. This lines up with past sentiments he’s made in regard to his little ones.

Kanye West is many things, and he’s made his fair share of mistakes. But there are likely many who would agree that he’s proven to be a loving father. He seems to be quite proud of his brood and posts about them on social media on occasion. West and Kim Kardashian have seemingly put in the work to co-parent their children. One of the ways they’ve done so is by going on group family outings amid the separation. West has also spent quality time with them without their mother. Just ask Saint, who West recently recorded having a game of catch with Tom Brady . All in all, the rapper appears to want to remain a constant fixture in their lives and wants a united family for them.

Kanye West’s Religious Faith Is Apparently The Final Factor On The Rapper’s List

Those who know the “Off the Grid” performer are likely aware of the fact that he’s said a lot about his religion. He’s been very open about his relationship with God, and those feelings have influenced his work over the years. So it’s not too big of a surprise to hear that “as a religious person he doesn’t want to get a divorce.”

And let’s not forget the fact that he’s also expressed his faith in other ways, such as the aforementioned prayer. Of course, he’s also known for his weekly Sunday Services, which began back in 2019. These events include soul variations of his various songs and are also attended by numerous celebrities. So religion definitely plays a role in his life, so it stands to reason that he would take it into consideration when it comes to his marital status.