Kanye West Sang Plea For Kim Kardashian To Return During Benefit Concert With Drake

Kim Kardashian originally filed for divorce from Kanye West back in January of this year, but it’s probably safe to say the Grammy-winning rapper isn’t happy with the arrangement. While it looks like Kim Kardashian has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Kanye West still seems to be carrying a torch .

During the recent "Free Larry Hoover" Benefit Concert, Kanye West took to the stage with former rival Drake to perform a medley of past and current hits. During the outro of his song ‘Runaway’, Kanye West improvised a new verse that begged Kim Kardashian to return. Check out the clip below, posted to Twitter:

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EBDecember 10, 2021 See more

While "Runaway" was originally released in 2010 on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye West added some new lyrics that specifically addressed a much more current situation and prompted the crowd to erupt into a new wave of applause. After singing the line “I need you to run right back to me,” Kanye West added, “More specifically, Kimberly.” His appeal sent a shockwave throughout the social media sphere and convinced many fans that a reconciliation between the two celebrities might be possible.

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has publicly declared a desire to rekindle his romance with Kim Kardashian. In a public speech at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event last November, the rapper claimed that “God” would bring “Kimye” back together. According to Page Six, he has a "holy trinity" of reasons for keeping his family together. His children are a major factor: he has four kids with Kim Kardashian, and the group has gone on several family outing s since the divorce news broke.

As of yet, Kim Kardashian has not responded to Kanye West’s petitions. However, she has been extremely supportive of her estranged husband. In fact, she was even spotted at the aforementioned Larry Hoover benefit concert, leading fans to believe that she heard Kanye’s ad-libbed plea for forgiveness. And even if she missed the live show, it would have been difficult indeed to avoid the ubiquitous ‘Kimberly’ hashtag that dominated Twitter.

Kim Kardashian has also been in attendance for many of Kanye’s recent live performances, including album release parties for Donda. She even thanked him in her acceptance speech for the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, saying that Kanye West was responsible for her initial introduction to the world of fashion. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their daughter North were also present at the Spring 2022 Louis Vuitton runway presentation that honored the late designer Virgil Abloh.

While it’s uncertain whether or not Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would ever actually get back together, their story isn’t over yet. Be sure to check back here on CinemaBlend for future updates as the Kimye proceedings unfold.