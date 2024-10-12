Kanye West Is Being Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault And More, And There’s Apparently A P. Diddy Connection

Much has been said about the continued legal issues of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs as of late. In September, Combs was arrested in New York on several charges in connection to a federal investigation reportedly connected to sex trafficking. Now, as the Sean John founder awaits trial, he’s now apparently connected to a lawsuit that’s been filed against a fellow rapper. 47-year-old Kanye West (who legally changed his name to Ye) is being sued by his former assistant – who also worked with Diddy – on the grounds of alleged sexual assault and more.

What Are The Reasons For The Lawsuit Against Kanye West?

Lauren Pisciotta claims Ye drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session held by Sean Combs years ago. Per legal documents obtained by Page Six , Piscoiotta says she was given a beverage “laced with an unidentified drug,” which the “Jesus Walks” rapper supposedly ordered to be poured. The ex-assistant said that after partaking in the drink, she felt “disoriented” and in “less control of her body and speech.” Piscoiotta also asserts that she didn't feel well the next morning and, while she couldn't recall everything, she felt “immense shame.”

P. Diddy is named in the lawsuit, because he purportedly held down “co-hosting duties” during the studio session. However, it should be noted that the “Coming Home” performer has not accused of any wrongdoing in his former assistant’s latest suit.

This isn’t the first time Lauren Pisciotta has taken legal action against Kanye West. In June, she sued the Grammy winner for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. While sharing her account, Pisciotta claimed she didn’t learn about the specifics of the night she was allegedly assaulted until “much later” and claimed that West once alluded to something akin to a “hook up” between them.

After that suit was filed, Ye – who was married to Kim Kardashian when the alleged incident happened – denied wrongdoing and claimed he was being extorted. The “Dark Fantasy” rapper’s team has yet to respond to these latest allegations as of this writing.

What’s Going On With P. Diddy’s Legal Situation?

P. Diddy is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the “roughest” part of the experience is allegedly the food. A 14-page indictment outlined various charges against the 54-year-old mogul, including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and bribery. These details were revealed months after raids on Diddy’s homes were conducted, during which countless bottles of lubricant were recovered among other items.

More to come...