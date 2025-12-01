Why Fans Think Keith Urban Was Singing About Nicole Kidman Issues Ahead Of Their Split

It was reported this past September that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated after 19 years of marriage and, shortly after, Kidman officially filed for divorce. As of this writing, neither of the stars have publicly discussed their split or the reason for it. Fans have, however, been analyzing recent comments made by Kidman (58) or Urban (58) to see if they provide insight into their ongoing divorce. Now, some people are of the belief that Urban sang about his relationship with Kidman before their separation became known.

Urban serves as both a judge and performer on CBS’ newest singing competition series, The Road (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription). During the latest episode of the show, which aired on November 30, Urban performed the track “Messed Up As Me,” a song from his 2024 album, High. That particular tune tells the story of two people who are engaged in a turbulent relationship. With that, the lyrics convey themes of strife, discomfort, isolation and more. Here’s just a sampling of the lyrics:

When you get mad, you stay that way / And you always say you’re doin’ OK / But we both know it’s probably a lie / And you’re fallin’ to pieces on the inside. And you’re out tonight like you always are / You’re dressed to kill, and your lips are red, and misery still loves company. Are you as messed up as me and all alone? / And all of your friends have all gone home / And you hate that the truth / Is nobody leaves your head and your heart, and your bed and your sheets / As messed up as / Me and you.

As noted by Us Weekly, Keith Urban previously explained that the song is “about two people who know they aren’t good for each other.” Considering the reported state of Urban’s domestic life, it seems viewers believe the country singer was referring to his own situation through his performance. Of course, that’s only an assumption, and we can’t confirm that was Urban’s intention when singing that song on the show, which was recorded before the breakup became public knowledge earlier this fall.

Viewers have also made note of additional comments that the “Somebody Like You” has made on air. For example, weeks ago, he notably joked about pickup lines while speaking to fellow series star Blake Shelton. Still, explicit references to Urban’s romantic status have not been made on air, as of this writing.

Shortly after news of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce broke, it was alleged that the latter was “dreading” the moment the public would find out about it. Although Kidman hasn’t spoken out about the split, it was speculated that she cryptically mentioned it during an interview, at which point she was talking about being in her 50s and having life not pan out as expected. Kidman and Urban also share two daughters – Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14) – who’ve reportedly been handling their parents' split well.

Given that specific details of Urban’s personal life have not been tackled on The Road and the fact the show isn’t about that, it’s likely that nothing explicit will be mentioned in that regard as time goes on. All the while, the public at large will have to wait and see if either Urban or Kidman decide to get candid about the dissolution of their marriage.