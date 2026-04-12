Nicole Kidman Is The Latest Actress Ready To Take A Break (But It Has Nothing To Do With Her Divorce From Keith Urban)

For the past few years, Nicole Kidman has been landing project after project, with all of those hitting either theaters or streaming. This year alone, she landed the title role in the book-adapted TV series Scarpetta (which is streaming with a Prime Video subscription), and she has more on the way. However, Kidman -- like some of her peers -- is now ready to take a break. And her reason for that is actually not connected to her divorce from Keith Urban.

It's become somewhat common as of late to see starlets take some time for a bit of R&R after booking various gigs. Just recently, Zendaya confirmed she would take time off following this big year of projects. More recently, Nicole Kidman revealed to USA Today that she’ll be doing the same thing:

As of this summer, I have nothing going on.

I’ve got to say that’s surprising news to me. Considering the number of projects the actress has been signing on for lately, from Lioness to Scarpetta, I figured Kidman would want to keep the momentum going. Not only that, but I was eager to see how she'd build upon her sweet milestone that involves collaborating with female directors. Still, at the end of the day, everyone can use a breather, right?

Article continues below

It's, of course, no secret that Nicole Kidman has made headlines in recent months due to her split from Urban, who she was married to for 19 years. Yet the Oscar-winning actress didn't mention those legal proceedings when explaining her decision to take a step back:

Yeah, I have teenage girls, and we wanna have our whole summer, and we're gonna go have some summer fun.

That’s truly a very sweet reason! With Kidman’s daughters with Keith Urban -- Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret -- being 17 and 15, respectively, I can imagine the proud mom wanting to make the most of her time with them before they leave the nest. On that note, an insider previously claimed that Sunday and Faith Urban are allegedly supporting their mom through the divorce and, apparently, they're all living together.

The Kidman Urban sisters are also reportedly splitting time between their two parents and, per reports, there's no drama over that. With everything that's transpired, it’s good that Nicole is now eager to have a whole summer of family time with her kids.

Despite her divorce, Nicole Kidman said she was ready to move forward with her family in mind. While the talented actress may be keeping this summer free, we still have her 2026 movie schedule release, Practical Magic 2, to look forward look forward to later this year, as it comes out on September 11th. Despite Kidman's need for a break, I have a feeling she won't be able to sit still for too long, as she is a starlet who definitely seems to like being on the move.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I definitely don't mean to rush Kidman back into work, though. As a fan, I'm excited that she's taking some time off, and I'm eager to see if she posts some vacay photos featuring herself and her daughters. Here's hoping the family enjoys their summer together!