Kelly Clarkson Gives Blunt Update On Her Dating Life, As She Prepares To Release New Music About Her Divorce

Everything seems to be coming up Kelly Clarkson lately. The Season 1 American Idol winner is set to return to The Voice this March, her revamped talk show won seven Daytime Emmys in 2022, she’s about to release her first new album of original songs in years, and she even managed to take some time off to spend with her kids after her divorce was finalized . With so much behind her, there’s even more ahead, and one might wonder if love is one of the things her future holds. Clarkson definitely has thoughts on that, and offered a blunt response to an inquiry into her current dating life.

Kelly Clarkson spoke with Access Daily about her upcoming album, which she said will include some of the 60(ish) songs she wrote in the midst of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The “Breakaway” singer said the album took so long to put together, because she had to get through the split and process all of those emotions before she could release them into the world. When host Mario Lopez asked if, now that she’s done that, dating was even on her radar right now, she quickly responded:

No!

The hosts laughed, as Kelly Clarkson proceeded to recall advice from her therapist and even her thoughts about getting married again in the future. She continued:

My therapist, it’s funny, was literally like, ‘You should go on a date,’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ I sound like such a cliche, but I’m really enjoying, like, me. I also, I don’t think marriage has to be for everyone. I think that you can exist in a relationship and it can be what you want it to be.

It is great to hear that Kelly Clarkson is happy with where she’s at right now, with or without the romance. Even when her therapist suggested she could start dating, it doesn’t sound like she found the prospect so appealing.

Who could really blame her, after the long and painful process she endured to end her marriage to Reba McEntire’s stepson ? Not only were multiple lawsuits filed between the parties, but she and Brandon Blackstock fought over everything from custody of the kids to the validity of their prenuptial agreement to what to do with their Montana ranch .

The Emmy winner has been pretty candid about her situation on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She shared some wine with Kaley Cuoco last January as they talked about their respective divorces, and she really empathized with Khloé Kardashian when the Hulu reality star spoke about learning to “un-love” someone .

While Kelly Clarkson has said she has no regrets about her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, her comments to Access Daily regarding getting remarried fall in line with statements she’s made before, and it doesn’t sound like a second marriage is anything she’s interested in. On the Love Someone podcast with Delilah last year, she said she’d be open to love again, however, the singer said, “ I do know I won’t get married again .”