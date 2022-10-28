Khloé Kardashian And Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Tough Breakups As Reality Star Talks Learning To 'Un-Love' Tristan Thompson

Reality star Khloé Kardashian made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show this week, and after everything she and the singer have been through with their exes, you better believe they had some stuff to talk about. Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this year, as Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson in late 2021 after learning he’d fathered a child with another woman . The two women bonded over their experiences, as Clarkson adorably sought advice on how to “un-love” somebody.

Kelly Clarkson welcomed the new mom of two onto The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 27, where she asked Khloé Kardashian about comments she’d made on her family’s Hulu reality show about getting over Tristan Thompson after his latest cheating scandal. The host joked that she was asking for a friend and hilariously requested a pen and paper to take notes, before commenting:

It's hard. I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes when something doesn't work out and you're in a relationship and you're so deeply in love, and people are like 'Oh yeah, why can't you [move on]?’ I'm like, I think I might always still love that person, I don't know if it goes away.

Khloé Kardashian definitely seemed to empathize with Kelly Clarkson, and responded that she even still loves her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, despite what he put her through with his own infidelity and substance abuse issues. She told the singer:

No, I don't think it goes away. Like, my ex-husband, I genuinely still love and I want the best for him and I'm rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve, or you know sometimes that it's just not a right fit for you. And when I said I'm learning how to un-love Tristan, I think people — whether it be family or friends or anyone that you’re telling your story to — they’re like, ‘OK, so move on.' It's not that easy.

Kelly Clarkson agreed, saying there’s no switch that can be flipped to turn those feelings off. The American Idol champion filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was filled with contention, with both sides filing lawsuits against each other, and the former couple battling over everything from custody to property. Drama over Clarkson’s ranch in Montana continued for months after the divorce settlement was reached.

Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, learned that Maralee Nichols was pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s son just days after they’d conceived their own child via surrogate . Kardashian’s journey over the months between their breakup and the birth of their son was chronicled on the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, and the reality star told Kelly Clarkson that because the NBA player had been her best friend and the person she called for everything, it’s hard to reprogram, despite knowing that the relationship is not right for her. You can watch their full exchange below: