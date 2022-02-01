Khloé Kardashian’s Been All About The Thirst Traps Lately, This Time Going Topless In Some Baggy Jeans

Khloé Kardashian’s been sharing plenty of thirst traps over the last several months, some in pursuit of an advertising strategy for her Good American jeans brand, but some also coming after the saga with Tristan Thompson and his paternity reveal. This week, she shared a first look at some new jeans in her line and she honestly is looking amazing.

While a lot of Khloe’s other posts for her brand have featured skin-tight looks, this time around, Kardashian opts for baggy bottoms. After all, the style is in, and the note that comes with the ad makes it clear that her brand really is making jeans that should be comfortable for women of all shapes and sizes noting in the post “Every size, every rise, every wash to serve your curves.” Indeed.

This isn’t the first time that Khloé Kardashian has gone topless in the name of fashion. This actually is a Good American brand strategy. Last year, the third Kardashian sister actually shared an ad to her social media that apparently wasn’t too racy for instagram but had been censored from broadcast TV over its nude-ish content . She also posted a separate look at a “custom” Good American jeans look in another thirst trap on Instagram a few weeks back.

Of course, I would expect that professional photos are touched up a little-- the Kardashians are known for Photoshop after all -- but Khloé been open and honest about her journey to fitness in recent years. She lost weight a few years ago and has maintained a toned figure in the time since.

When I say she’s been honest about this journey, I really mean it. In a pandemic confessional, Khloé Kardashian shared with her followers that she’d lost between 50 and 60 pounds and was near her goal weight of 150, noting that much of the impact she made on her health came from the gym and not necessarily watching every little calorie that went into her body.

She seems to have stuck with that routine. This morning, she even posted a photo of herself getting up at 5 a.m. to work out this morning before she even got her day started. Getting up before the crack of dawn is dedication, and it’s an early a.m. routine she shares with other gym rats, including Dwayne Johnson .

The point is, Khloé Kardashian’s got the goods – and with her jeans brand I mean the literal goods, for all shapes and sizes. Her self-promotion of those items seems to be working, with a little bump from the dedicated routine she’s kept up with in recent years. And since these thirst traps are coming after the Tristan Thompson cheating allegations and subsequent paternity reveal and subsequent brouhaha, I hope they are giving her the confidence to move forward and move on.