Khloe Kardashian Shares The Topless Ad That Was Apparently Too Racy For TV

While Kim Kardashian’s been busy with SKIMS (and has enlisted her sister and Megan Fox recently!) and Kourtney Kardashian’s getting busy in her love life, Khloe Kardashian has also been gaining a following for her denim brand Good American, which can even be found in stores like Nordstrom now. She recently wore nothing but some Good American jeans for an ad that was supposed to go to television. Spoiler alert, though, broadcast TV thought the topless ad was a little too much.

What might be too racy for television is not too racy for Instagram, however, and the third Kardashian sister recently shared the new ad with her 186 million followers. She captioned the post, ‘I think I found the one,' which is a nod to the slogan the company used at the very end of the video, asking its buyers to "find the one." Not a bad strategy for a jeans brand. If she has any tips on finding pants that actually fit, I'm all ears.

A photo posted by on

Honestly, I know TV censors can be a little touchy, but Khloe Kardashian has a pair of jeans on and has covered her upper half with a cloth, and it really kind of reminds me of those topless Calvin Klein ads, which sold a lot of pants. Maybe I’m just inured to topless photos at this point -- Instagram is, in fact, full of them -- but apparently showing skin is worse that making sexy noises and the like as well, as those memorable ‘90s Herbal Essence ads did.

In fact, we know the issue the censors had with the commercial and it was certainly not any noises. TMZ was the first to report the brand new ad for the Good American brand is not going to make it onto TV screens, at least until some changes are made. Allegedly, it was the side boob that was the big problem, per reports, though the expectation is that the ad will be reworked so that it will be able to pass muster in the future.

Banned TV ads litter the history of commercials. We've reported on some of these, including a 2016 Lane Bryant ad that was reportedly deemed offensive after showing women in lingerie doing activities like exercising and breastfeeding. That ad later showed up online, as well. PETA also had this happen once when attempting to depict the varying ways meat eaters and plant eaters have sex in a TV ad. (Yes, really.) Clearly the Internet and its expectations are very different from what works in older mediums. I'm sure Khloe will be sharing more from the Good American campaign on her social channels at the very least in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.