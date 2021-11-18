Looks Like Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Officially Took Their First Instagram Photo Together, And We Can Thank Flavor Flav

For a woman who obviously appreciates drawing attention to herself, Kim Kardashian has remained shockingly quiet about the rumors floating around that she and self-deprecating SNL star Pete Davidson are dating. So for a possible couple with full awareness that their every move is being scrutinized, taking it to the Gram is a pretty huge step. Thanks to none other than hip hop legend Flavor Flav, the world now has fully in-focus Instagram proof of Kardashian and Davidson hanging out.

Pete Davidson’s birthday served as the occasion for the hang, as the King of Staten Island turned 28. Flava Flav posted photos of himself with the couple, along with Kardashian’s momager Kris Jenner as they celebrated with the rapper’s clock necklace (naturally) and … matching plaid? I mean, sure, go crazy, Pete, it’s your birthday. Check out the TV stars' first Instagram photo together:

In the post, Flavor Flav called Pete Davidson his adopted son as they partied with “legendz” Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. He didn’t look too thrilled, though, about letting a cheeky Davidson pose for a photo wearing the rapper's signature clock necklace. The whole affair looked pretty low-key, but shippers surely think it’s anything but, with the SNL star donning Kardashian's plaid jacket in their first "official" appearance together outside of her SNL spot.

Fans have been speculating on the possible relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for weeks, since the two shared a kiss during Kim Kardashian’s guest-hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, where Davidson was reportedly very attentive to the reality star. Shortly after, the two were spotted with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at Knott’s Scary Farm holding hands, and reportedly shared more than one dinner together on Staten Island.

Kim Kardashian reportedly received encouragement from her circle, who told her to “go for it,” even while warning her not to get carried away too quickly with the unlikely lothario, who has previously been linked to Ariana Grande, and later Kate Beckinsale and even Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, to name a few. But Pete Davidson played it coy recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers, using the relationship attention to promote his new animated series The Freak Brothers.

One side effect to the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson rumor is that it’s likely put to bed any talk about Kardashian possibly reconciling with estranged husband Kanye West. It’s hard to know where Ye stands in all of this, as he has been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria, while at the same time saying he wants to save his family, and that he hasn’t seen any official paperwork regarding the divorce.

Since we’ve all been relying more on social media to keep up with the Kardashians since their longtime reality show ended, we’d really appreciate it if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would just take a page from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and just post some big, PDA-filled confirmation on social media, with or without Flavor Flav standing astride. Put us out of our misery already!

Speaking of reality TV, hopefully we’re not too far away from the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series, which will feature more of Kourtney and Travis, as well as Kim’s continued journey to become a lawyer (which Kanye also had some interesting thoughts about). Stay tuned to our 2021 TV Schedule to see what shows are coming up through the end of the year.