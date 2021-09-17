Kim Kardashian Defends All Those Times We've Seen Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Making Out

I suppose there's nothing wrong with a little PDA. Some light pecks on the lips, a bit of hand-holding or an arm around a shoulder. However, Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, Travis Barker, have been raising some eyebrows for quite a few months now, as the two have been PDAing to a major extent all over the world. Now, her sister Kim Kardashian is defending all those times we've seen Kourt making out with Barker.

I doubt that anyone who pays even the slightest bit of attention to celebrity news will be unaware of the romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-183 drummer Travis Barker. Ever since the twosome made their relationship Instagram official in February of this year, they've wasted no time when it comes to making sure we all know just how into each other they are, and have either been caught by paparazzi or posted their own shots of themselves making out with gusto.

During Kim Kardashian's recent trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host brought up all those pictures (and showed many of them), while asking, "What is wrong with them?", to which Kardashian had this reply:

It's so cute, isn't it? It's a lot, but it's so cute. You know what? That's what they do...And, I love love, so I love them.

Obviously, DeGeneres was joking around a bit, but she did keep going on about how Barker and Kardashian have been "at each other like it's the last time they're going to see each other, all the time." Kim Kardashian kept her usual pleasant smile the whole time, but did seem just a teensy bit perturbed by the line of questioning. Her response of "that's what they do" seems to mean that, regardless of where they are, their Travney (Kourtvis?) tendency is toward lots of touchy feely stuff 24/7. Luckily, Kim appears to be on their side.

A few months after Kardashian and Barker went public, a source said that the rest of her extended clan was happy for her, but surprised by how openly affectionate she was being with her new love. Of course, we also heard plenty from Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who called their PDA "weird" before later accusing Kardashian of helping to keep Moakler and her kids "alienated from each other."

Recently, there's been another dust-up over all of the Travney (I've decided this has a nice ring to it) public make out sessions, with Kardashian's ex Scott Disick supposedly sending some negative commentary on it to yet another of her exes, who then made the whole alleged exchange public. That appears to have led to Disick's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, breaking things off with him, because of his seeming jealousy over Kardashian truly moving on.

Of course, now a major question is whether or not Barker will be seen on the family's new show on Hulu, especially since it's been said that Disick will continue to appear with the group. When asked if Barker would be on the upcoming series, Kim Kardashian said:

I honestly haven't talked to him about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on. I love their relationship. They've grown so much together...To think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for, like, a decade!

So, while the jury's still out on us getting to watch Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on her family's new series, at least we know that her sister is supportive of all that PDA, no matter where it takes place.