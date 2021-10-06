Kylie Jenner Goes Full Slasher Flick For New Halloween Line, And There's Blood Dripping From Head To Toe

As neighborhood streets become populated with jack-o’-lanterns, foam tombstones and zombie body parts, one can assume it’s the Halloween season. (Unless one lives in the kind of place that does this year round.) You might not automatically connect All Hallows Eve with Kylie Jenner, but the reality star, model and entrepreneur definitely has a flair for the theatrical. That stands even when it involves being covered from head to toe in fake blood, as evidenced by the promo video for her new Halloween-friendly cosmetics line, for which Jenner went full slasher flick in announcing a partnership with none other than Freddy Krueger.

Okay, so to be clear, Kylie Jenner has not become a supernatural companion to the bastard son of a hundred maniacs, but rather her brand Kylie Cosmetics entered a promotional partnership with A Nightmare on Elm Street for a Springwood-approved collection. Check out the teaser video below, in which Jenner has traded in her usual swimsuit look for waves of crimson.

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) A photo posted by on

While that video didn’t come right out and scream Nightmare on Elm Street at viewers, there were some telltale sing-song signs. Such as the signature “1, 2, Freddy’s coming for you” ditty sung by the jump-roping girls. (How fun would it have been to see Kendall Jenner along with Khloe and Kim Kardashian in the background as the jumpropers? Maybe for the next video.) As well, Kylie Jenner is rocking some long bloody fingernails, but this isn’t Wolverine cosplay, bub. It’s all about the Freddy.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait very long for the big reveal post, with Kylie Jenner donning even longer nails and a Freddy-centric bodysuit to really drive home the Nightmare on Elm Street connection. (I hope it’s driving something other than the bus from Freddy’s Dead.) Check her out below!

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) A photo posted by on

In a slew of Instagram Stories videos, Kylie Jenner showed off the actual product itself, a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed box of cosmetic goodies. And even though I’m a sloppy dude who hasn’t ever purchased any kind of cosmetics for myself (beyond nail polish in high school), I’d be all over this just for the packaging aesthetics.

Even though Kylie Jenner was born right around the time DVDs started taking over the home entertainment world, let's all appreciate the Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween collection taking on the form of a VHS tape and box.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Everything is just as on-theme within the box itself, thankfully, with shades going by titles such as "He's Coming," "Stay Up Late," "Come to Freddy" and "Springwood High," among others. Anyone who buys it, save for perhaps yours truly, has a 99.999% chance of looking way hotter than Freddy Krueger after applying any of it. Just, you know, don't sleep in it. Or ever again.

While waiting to hear actual details about the Kardashian and Jenner families' next TV outing for Hulu — as well as all the latest pregnancy rumors that never stop following these women — be sure to keep up with the rest of the 2021 Fall TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way!