Kylie Kelce’s First Pickup Line To Jason Kelce Went Poorly, So She Hilariously Doubled Down And Asked Him About His ‘Package’

Much of America has come to love the Kelce brothers for their NFL talent, disarming charm and the hilarious rapport they display on their New Heights podcast. The fact that Travis is dating Taylor Swift doesn’t hurt the Kelces’ popularity either. The Kansas City Chief may be dating the bigger superstar, but Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce has proven to be quite “Fearless” herself. In fact, she opened up about the pickup line she used on her future husband, and — when that failed — the NSFW joke she followed with.

While most of us were gearing up to watch Super Bowl LIX and its best commercials on the 2025 TV schedule and share our opinions of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show , Kylie Kelce was sitting down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast in New Orleans. It turns out, Kylie’s got a great story about how she and Jason Kelce met in 2014. The two famously matched on Tinder, and it was Kylie who made first contact. She said:

I sent the first message, OK? I said, ‘I need Life Alert. I’ve fallen for you and I can't get up.’

I’m giving that a 10/10 for cheesy, and I love it so damn much. Jason Kelce, on the other hand, did not respond in such a positive manner, as Kylie continued:

That one didn’t land very well. He was like, ‘That’s not that great,’ and I was like, I love a challenge, so then I went back with — this is so bad — ‘If I told you I worked for UPS, would you let me handle your package?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’

OK, Kylie, get your man! I would actually love to hear Jason Kelce’s side of this story and what he was thinking when he received these hilariously bad pickup lines. It sounds like they started things off on a fun note and — as anyone who’s heard their dynamic on either New Heights or her podcast Not Gonna Lie can attest — they’ve been giving each other shit ever since.

The jokey nature of their relationship started right away, at least from Kylie Kelce’s side, as she said she was attracted to Jason Kelce’s Tinder profile because you could tell he was a bigger guy and he had a “sarcastic ass” profile. She said he came off as “such a dumbass” and she thought:

I can’t wait to roast the shit out of you.

Hearing these two laugh through these comments, it’s pretty easy to see how Kylie Kelce — who is pregnant with her and Jason’s fourth daughter — holds her own against the playful ribbing of her husband and brother-in-law Travis. Something tells me Taylor Swift fits right in, too.

Kylie Kelce’s story of pursuing Jason is a great one, possibly almost equal to how Travis Kelce won over the “Anti-Hero” singer with the big reputation. The Chiefs tight end famously attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City and — keeping in line with Swifties’ friendship bracelet tradition — hoped to gift her one with his phone number on it. He was denied backstage access, however, and he called Swift out for it on his podcast.

Taylor Swift said she thought it was “metal as hell” that Travis Kelce put her on blast, so yeah, I can definitely see some similarities in what she and Kylie Kelce were looking for in their men.