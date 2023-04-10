Lacey Chabert Dropped A Funny Easter Photo, And Current And Ex-Hallmark Stars Can't Get Enough

Lacey Chabert is often known for sharing BTS looks at her upcoming Hallmark movies and posting about her fashion line, but one other subject matter she excels at is sharing classic “life as a mom” posts . This Easter she shared a fun throwback with her young daughter Julia from a previous holiday, and her former network co-star Candace Cameron Bure current and previous Hallmark staples could not get enough.

Taking to Instagram, Lacey Chabert shared the charming – and yes a little bit embarrassing – look at her outing with Julia to see the Easter Bunny. The Hallmark star is laughing, her daughter refuses to make eye contact, and the poor bunny is a true professional and the only one who is camera ready here. This photo needs to be framed somewhere, because it's exactly the type of photo that should be pulled out the first time her kid brings a partner home.

Not only is the post super amusing, it serves to show us a little bit about Julia's personality without sharing her face. This is a tactic other celebrities like Katherine Schwarzenegger have used to keep their kids' home lives separate from their personal fame. Here, fans still get a sense of the actress' life as a mom without sacrificing that privacy. And It's adorable to boot.

I’m not the only to think so either. A slew of Hallmark stars and former network stars responded in the comments. Her frequent co-star Tyler Hynes, with whom she starred in Winter in Vail and Sweet Carolina with, sent a slew of emojis, writing, “😂👏🏻👑.” And fellow murder mystery series star Holly Robinson Peete also commented with her own emojis, “😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

To note, Peete and Chabert have yet to star in a Hallmark project together, though both are queens of mystery on the network, with the former starring in Morning Show Mysteries and the latter popularizing the Crossword Puzzle Mysteries. The actress has also spoken out in the past about it being on her bucket list to star in a project with Peete, telling E! they have “tried to put some stuff together” in the past and the timing hasn’t worked out.

Meanwhile, some former co-stars Lacey Chabert previously worked with before their shift to GAF also commented on the post. Candace Cameron Bure – who herself is no stranger to sharing funny and embarrassing photos – really seemed to get a kick out of her former network co-star’s post and she wasn’t the only one:

Candace Cameron Bure: “That’s SO cute 😂❤️”

Jen Lilley: “#momlife❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂”

Danica McKellar: "A classic!! ❤️"



While there has been a rivalry played up between GAF and Hallmark in recent months, it’s been nice to see some of the stars of both networks be supportive of one another via various social media posts. GAF stars reached out after Jodie Sweetin initially announced her engagement news . Current and former network friends were there for Chabert when she dealt with the anniversary of her sister’s death around a year ago as well. While Candace Cameron Bure’s “traditional marriage” comments caused a bit of a kerfuffle amidst these TV stars, it seems things have died down considerably.

After all, everyone can generally rally around a cute kid doing a funny thing.