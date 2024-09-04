Lacey Chabert Has A New Hallmark Movie Coming This Weekend, And It’s One I’ve Been Waiting For

Lacey Chabert is continuing her reign on Hallmark as she prepares to release her first movie on the 2024 TV schedule, His & Hers. The project, which was announced a while ago, comes out in just a few days (Saturday, September 7), and there are so many reasons to get excited too! That's because not only will this project mark her first film of the year, but she’s reuniting with former co-star, Brennan Elliot too, and I can't wait to see it!

Starring Chabert and her All of My Heart and Crosswords Mysteries co-star Elliot, His & Hers centers on married lawyers Mark and Dana, who wind up on opposite sides of a highly public divorce case involving a reality show couple. From the synopsis alone, you can tell it’s going to be an entertaining flick, and from the trailer Chabert posted on her Instagram, that point was solidified:

Fans are not the only ones excited about this either. In the comments section of Chabert’s post, fellow Hallmark star and occasional Hallmark movie boyfriend Will Kemp shared a series of emojis to express his excitement, writing: "❤️🙌🔥👏." Emojis can really be worth a thousand words, and in this case, Kemp expressed his enthusiasm perfectly.

It’s always exciting when Chabert reunites with a former co-star for another Hallmark film, because I love seeing the chemistry they shared on display in a different way. His & Hers is one of the most anticipated projects among Hallmark’s upcoming films partly for that reason.

His & Hers will be the first movie that Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott star in together since 2021 when they worked on the Crossword Mysteries films Terminal Descent and Riddle Me Dead for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

While they will be a couple in this new film, it seems like they will be going at it against each other due to being on opposite sides of a divorce case. Personally, I can't wait to see how their characters balance their personal and professional relationship. Just going off of their previous movies together, it’s nothing they can’t handle.

Meanwhile, Chabert had an insane summer as she was wrapping her next big Christmas movie and hyping up her reunion with Elliot. She’s truly staying as busy as ever, and she is not slowing down any time soon. It wouldn’t be surprising if she starts promoting yet another film on top of her holiday one soon, but give me any and all of her projects, and I'll be a happy girl.

Make sure to tune in to the premiere of His & Hers on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark. Chabert and Elliot are finally having their long-awaited on-screen reunion, and it’s going to be a film you won’t want to miss one second of.