Lacey Chabert Ran Into Her Hallmark Movie Boyfriends, And There's A Photo

Lacey Chabert has been a Hallmark staple for some time now. She’s practically the face of the network (particularly after Candace Cameron Bure’s exit), and she’s done more than 30 movies for the channel over the last few years. That’s a lot of Hallmark boyfriends. Chabert’s cool with it, though, and when she reunited with a slew of them she took a photo to commemorate the big moment.

At Christmas Con, Lacey Chabert showed up to tout the Christmas movie schedule , which included her own flick Haul out the Holly, about a woman tasked with setting her parents’ home up according to neighborhood guidelines with Christmas decorations while they jetset off for a much-needed vacation. Amidst signings and more, she ran into a whole bunch of her on-screen boyfriends and there’s Instagram photo evidence.

A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Most recently, Lacey Chabert starred in the second installment of The Wedding Veil trilogy. The new series of movies The Wedding Veil Expectations, The Wedding Veil Inspiration, and The Wedding Veil Journey all aired this month. In it Lacey Chabert’s romantic interest is none other than WCTH’s Kevin McGarry, who was involved previously in the show’s big love triangle storyline. While he sadly was not in her Instagram reunion, Wes Brown, who starred in her Christmas movie Haul Out The Holly most definitely was (that’s him on the left).

Meanwhile, the three other men in the photo are Brennan Elliot, a frequent favorite at Hallmark and a TV movie boyfriend she’s starred in several movies with. The two are a frequent duo at the network, teaming up for the All of My Heart series of movies about two strangers who inherit a house together and fall “inn love” and the Crossword Mysteries, which has Chabert teaming up with a male cop in order to solve mysteries. Can’t wait to see what they do next.

Next up is Will Kemp, who starred with Chabert in the incredibly popular The Christmas Waltz. Previously, the two had also collaborated on Love, Romance and Chocolate. The frequent leading man even commented on his co-star’s post with a slew of emojis: “❤️🙌🔥👏." Occasionally, Kemp has a comment on a Chabert post, so this isn't out of character for him, but it is adorable.

On the far right is Paul Greene, whom When Calls the Heart fans should already know quite well. The actor actually starred in a movie with Chabert a few years ago as her Hallmark career was really jumpstarting. Their 2016 holiday flick was A Wish For Christmas about a young woman making a holiday wish to stand up for herself at work. (She also finds romance in the process, duh.)

Other Hallmark stars, including Rachel Boston and Holly Robinson Pete, also thought the post was pretty funny and sent “hahas” and laughing emojis. Personally I wish this photo had also included Tyler Hynes, whom Chabert starred in Sweet Carolina with, and Ektor Rivera, her Groundswell leading man, but reuniting with four boyfriends at once is probably overwhelming enough, even if they were all fake!

We’ll have to wait and see which fake boyfriend the actress reunites with next, but for now catch her in repeats of the new Wedding Veil trilogy on Hallmark and streaming with a Peacock+ subscription.