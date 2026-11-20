I was fortunate enough to see Josephine at the 62nd Chicago International Film Festival, and it’s quickly becoming one of my favorite films of the year. The film explores collective trauma, female rage, the justice system, and so much more.

It’s bound to enter the 2027 awards season conversation. Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, and Mason Reeves are all giving top-tier performances. It’s definitely one of Tatum’s best performances. It is a crime if voters overlook Josephine for buzzier films, but either way, it’s worth seeking out.

It’s one of the most thought-provoking works of fiction of 2026 and will haunt you long after it ends.

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(Image credit: Sumerian Pictures)

Josephine Almost Feels Too Intimate And Real, But That's Why It's Haunting

Josephine works best with minimal knowledge of the plot. Therefore, I will try not to spoil any major storylines. At its core, the film portrays society and how it often scars and fails women and girls.

Josephine follows Josephine (Mason Reeves) as an everyday activity turns into a living nightmare for her and her family. The film isn’t a horror movie, but it often feels that way. The main villain inflicts the level of trauma you expect from some of the great horror movie franchise villains. It leaves you with even bigger scars than these movies, because Josephine’s evildoer is very much grounded in real-life monsters.

The film immediately grips you and takes you into this world by starting with Josephine and her father, Damien (Channing Tatum), bonding and getting ready for the day. You’re automatically invested in this family. The intimacy of the family unit, mixed with the reality of situations like this, makes the movie authentic and heartbreaking.

(Image credit: Sumerian Pictures)

The Film Is Timely But Also Timeless

Many films touch upon difficult subjects. However, not many of them create an atmosphere as well as Josephine. You feel the weight of everything. The subject matter has been done a lot, and sometimes in ways that sensationalize an event to the point of losing the horror in it. Josephine treats the subject matter with care. We need films like this, especially given some of the recent headlines.

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It’s a movie that many may connect with, for one reason or another. That’s what makes it timeless because too many stories like the ones depicted in Josephine happen all the time.

The film also works because it tackles some of the emotional and mental toll of trauma, and how that can lead to depression, anxiety, fear, and rage. Josephine is another really thoughtful film about depression and how it can creep into life, even with someone as young as Josephine.

(Image credit: Sumerian Pictures)

Josephine's Somber Ending Still Manages To Inspire A Sense Of Justice And Hope

Many of the best courtroom dramas often end with a sense of justice being served. Whether Josephine ends with a positive result or a negative result, it doesn’t matter. It ends with a sense that nothing is completely resolved. That feels more realistic than movies with an impressive lawyer who saves the day.

Real cases often aren’t neatly wrapped up, and justice isn’t always served. However, Josephine’s ending inspires a sense of hope. It shows how resilient the main character is, and women in general. The power is in the ability to persevere even in the darkest times.

Josephine hit the 2026 movie schedule on November 20.