‘It Almost Made Me Cry’: Lisa Kudrow Recalls The Emotional 9/11 Moment That Made Her Realize How Important Friends Was To People

Friends is truly considered one of the best sitcoms of all time , providing audiences with laughter and feel-good moments. With the show’s strong theme about the importance of friendship, it’s easy for fans to see themselves in a dramatic Rachel, an organized Monica, an awkward Ross, a sarcastic Chandler, a lovable Joey, or even a quirky Phoebe. Friends turned 20 this year , and Lisa Kudrow has been looking back on the legacy of the series, sharing how an emotional 9/11 moment made her realize the true impact of the beloved sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow’s guest appearance on Ted Danson’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name , the Friends alum spoke about how the fame an actress experiences can be fleeting and is not a reflection of a person’s worth. In fact, she said she was used to downplaying her sitcom fame in her personal life, but said she had a realization in her car shortly after the September 11th attacks happened.

You know, sometimes you go a little too far with, ‘None of this is important at all!’ And, after 9/11 happened, I was driving home from work. I would drive home in LA, and if I stop, someone in the car next to me would look over and go, ‘Aaah!’ and wave or something. And, after 9/11, and it happened a few times driving home, someone's next to me, and they looked over and they just looked exhausted and tired and just went, [mouths 'Thank you'].

It’s clear that when America was going through an uncertain time, Friends was a unifying factor. In fact, according to The New York Times , Season 8 of NBC’s must-see TV show was maybe going to be the last due to the ratings dropping and allegations NBC didn’t have the money for another season due to the infamous bloated Friends salaries, not to mention competition from CBS' then behemoth Survivor.

After 9/11 happened, there seemed to be a creative spark with the show due to plotlines like Monica and Chandler's wedding and Rachel getting pregnant. Ratings increased by 17% and all of those excuses not to renew the show were no longer important.

Kudrow continued to tell Danson the car moment was when it "hit" her that what she was doing on TV wasn't just for a barrel of laughs. It honestly meant so much more to a lot of people.

And it almost made me cry, and that's where it hit me. 'Oh no, we are actually providing a service – like, a mental health service by entertaining people. And they definitely need to not look at the news for a minute and just laugh and be part of a world where all that didn't happen.

The Emmy Award-winning series was clearly here at a time when audiences needed it the most. Each episode gave an excuse for fans to laugh their heads off and redirect their attention towards something happy. Even though Lisa Kudrow has had plenty of TV and film projects since the series ended, she has said fans still call her Phoebe and think of her as the character years later, so that legacy has lived on and on. As Kudrow’s musical, free-spirited character made her a household name for over a decade, I really don't think you can blame fans for thinking of Kudrow as the character.

An emotional 9/11 moment taught Lisa Kudrow the importance her show Friends had on an audience who needed an excuse to laugh and feel good after tragedy fell on The World Trade Center. Years later, we’re lucky to have so many classic TV shows that can give our mental health a positive boost when we need it.