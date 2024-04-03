Live! Aired A Rerun Of Kelly Ripa Saying She Wanted To Get On Diddy’s Yacht, And That Obviously Didn’t Go Over Well

Sean Combs – who’s widely known for his rapper P. Diddy – is embroiled in a legal situation that involves the FBI. The veteran entertainer is being investigated in connection with a sex trafficking ring. As a result, his two United States-based homes were raided by federal agents, while the artist himself has opted to remain out of the limelight at this time. Amid the situation, Live with Kelly and Mark just so happened to air a rerun of the daytime talk show, which featured a moment in which Kelly Ripa says she wants to ride on Diddy’s yacht. Needless to say, that didn’t go over that well.

When And How Did Diddy Come Up During The Episode Of Live?

Married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are on vacation this week and, as a result, reruns of their eponymous show are being aired amid their absences. According to Page Six , among the syndicated installments was a 2023 broadcast, which featured an interview with acclaimed recording artist Mary J. Blige. The trade captured a clip of the chat, during which a stunning photo of Blige in a bathing suit was shown. The following exchange then took place:

Mary J. Blige: I was in Capri, and I was actually visiting my big brother Puff’s boat.

Kelly Ripa: Next time you go on Puff’s boat, we’d like to!

It should be stressed that the comment from the co-host came well ahead of the various legal issues that have befallen the Grammy winner. However, considering what’s happening now, the optics still don’t look good, and the show itself seems to know this. Page Six reportedly reached out to the WABC-TV-produced chat show to bring up the clip. And, sometime after, it had the interview snippet removed from its official YouTube channel. As of this writing, neither the series nor the company that oversees it have issued a statement on the matter.

What’s Going On With P. Diddy’s Legal Situation At This Point?

The musical artist and business mogul – who changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021 – had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. (The latter raid actually created some inconveniences for director Ridley Scott, who lives next door.) Diddy’s adult sons were present when agents arrived at the LA abode and, per reports, the two, Justin (30) and King (25) – had lasers pointed at them as they exited the premises. Photographs also showed law officials leaving the home with boxes and bags of items after attempting to get a hold of the rapper’s personal devices. Diddy himself was not present for either of the raids, having reportedly made his way to Antigua on his private jet before they happened.

At present, the Sean John founder is facing several lawsuits, one of which may involve Jennifer Lopez. The singer, who dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001, was arrested alongside him in connection to a nightclub shooting that occurred in 2001. While Lopez was not charged with any crimes at the time, her former beau went on trial for seven weeks and was not handed any charges. But, now, Lopez may be drawn into recent drama , as a suit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones makes note of the “This Is Me... Now” singer’s supposed role in the gun incident.

As the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper’s issues continue, some notable figures have weighed in on the situation and their past experiences with him. One such person is Extra host Tanika Ray, who was once a back-up dancer for P. Diddy. As Ray explained, during her time working with the star, she “knew to avoid him at all costs.”

Time will tell how the slew of allegations and lawsuits facing Sean Combs will play out. What seems evident now, though, is the team at Live with Kelly and Mark is looking to distance itself from the star and his legal entanglements.