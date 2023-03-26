Local News Anchor Has Been Kept Off TV For Weeks After Quoting Snoop Dogg On The Air
This was not Barbie Bassett's first race-related controversy.
A local news anchor in Mississippi has found herself at the center of controversy — and not for the first time, apparently — after quoting one of Snoop Dogg’s famous catchphrases on the air. Barbie Bassett, a longtime news anchor and meteorologist for WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi, has not been seen on TV since March 8. With that, some are speculating that her comment during a story about the release of the rapper’s latest wine has resulted in her parting ways with the station.
It appears NBC affiliate WLBT may have cut ties with Barbie Bassett following the latest on-air incident, the Clarion Ledger reports. During the March 8 broadcast, Bassett, who is white, was commenting on a segment about the Day Shift cast member’s new wine, Snoop Cali Blanc, which is part of his Cali Wine Collection. Speaking to the other anchors, the meteorologist said:
Not only has Barbie Bassett has been absent from the news since then, but she is no longer listed on WLBT’s website as part of the News or Weather Team. The meteorologist has also been silent on social media since that date and has removed all mentions of the brand from her accounts. The station has made no official statement regarding Bassett’s comment or action taken thereafter and, when the Jackson newspaper reached out for comment, Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry responded:
The journalist’s absence has drawn attention nationwide, with several offering opinions about Barbie Bassett’s comment and subsequent removal from the broadcast. The topic came up on the radio show The Breakfast Club, where Charlamagne Tha God spoke in defense of Bassett, saying (via the New York Post):
However, it turns out this wasn’t the first race-related incident Barbie Bassett has been involved in. Back in October 2022, the meteorologist was reportedly reprimanded after a clip went viral of her referring to a Black colleague’s grandmother as her “grandmammy.” Following that incident, Bassett issued an on-air apology, in which she said:
Media outlets also reportedly reached out to the D.O. Double G himself for comment, but the jack of all trades does not seem to have responded. He has shared his thoughts on cancel culture in the past, though, at least in terms of what would happen if someone tried to cancel him.
I wouldn’t imagine this incident would be among the many highlights that will be depicted in Snoop Dogg’s upcoming biopic. We’re more likely to get stories about his music being an inspiration and his adorable friendship with Martha Stewart. In the meantime, you can catch the rapper in Day Shift by streaming it with a Netflix subscription, and he also appeared in the remake of House Party, which is available for HBO Max subscription holders.
