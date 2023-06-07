Matty Healy Went Onstage And Opened Up About 'Relentless' Hate Amidst Reported Taylor Swift Breakup

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly broke things off after a short-lived romance. Swift's fans are having a field day on the internet about this news because The 1975's lead singer was not very popular amongst the Swiftie community. Both artists remained silent about their relationship and their breakup, however, Healy recently opened up about the “relentless” online hate he has been receiving over the last few months.

At a recent concert, The 1975 frontman noticed signs wishing him well in the crowd. He clearly was taken aback by the thoughtful message, and took the time to assure his fans that he is doing just fine, even if the hate has been “relentless.” He also stated that he has been staying away from the internet, and leaning on his friends. You can see the video from Twitter below:

“I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys” and what if I end it rn pic.twitter.com/wBXlmtv3GqJune 5, 2023 See more

For context, Healy’s past derogatory jokes and controversial stage persona has made him unpopular among the “Love Story” singer’s fans. They have flooded the internet with think pieces and statements against the singer, expressing disappointment over their favorite artists dating him. Nevertheless, The 1975 is an incredibly successful band that is currently on a worldwide tour, so not everyone agrees with the hate. Swift even performed at one of the band's tour stops back in January.

The two were reported to be dating in early May shortly after Swift’s split from longtime beau Joe Alwyn. After being friends for years and supporting each other's music, their romance was seemingly confirmed when they were seen holding hands in New York City. They were also photographed leaving Electric Lady Studios together, and Healy attended six shows along her Eras Tour. They were even caught seemingly sending secret messages to each other at their respective concerts. They seemed to be having fun, as Swift said she was "happy" in all aspects of her life at her Foxborough show. While touring schedules reportedly made their relationship impossible, this rockstars' alleged fling was one for the books.

No matter how you feel about this duo, I think it’s good that they are both staying off the internet. People have historically commented on Swift’s personal life, and good or bad, these two should just focus on their music and touring for their millions of fans. Also, Swift’s re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is set to be released next month. I’m sure Swifties will be so busy reliving the devastating John Mayer romance through that album, that Healy will soon be an afterthought. And if the "Chocolate" singer needs any advice on dealing with Swift fans, he should just ask Jake Gyllenhaal, who has addressed "All Too Well" and the online trolls.

You can catch both Taylor Swift and Matty Healy currently touring their latest albums on global tours. Swift fans who weren’t able to attend six shows like Healy can still see the pop princess perform in the 2018 concert film Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, which is currently available with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other upcoming Swift projects, make sure to consult our feature on upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things for Swifties to look forward to.