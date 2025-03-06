Melissa Joan Hart On Why Waiting For Shows To Get Renewed Or Canceled Is An Emotional Rollercoaster (Plus One Character She 'Never Got To Grieve’)
It's not just an upset for the fans!
We all know as fans of television that a series can end at any moment, and it hurts everyone invested. Whether it's one of the past beloved series that got canceled over the years or any of the current shows ending or axed in 2025, it's always hard to handle a cancellation. And that hurt is felt by both fans and those who made a project. Sitcom veteran Melissa Joan Hart, for example, revealed the emotional rollercoasters she's been on when projects end and the one character she didn't get to properly grieve.
The actress caught up with TV Insider to talk about career highlights, including many iconic series like Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. While chatting about the handful of shows, she shared some BTS feelings she's had in regard to navigating a job and not being able to predict how long something can last. All the same, the former child star had nothing but love for her projects and was always hopeful they'd last, saying:
She then went on to explain the emotional rollercoaster that comes with trying to figure out the lifespan of both long-running and short series. Each is difficult in its own right, but there's something extra tragic about unexpected cancellation, as she said:
The experience behind the scenes seems more chaotic than anything the fans have to deal with, and the uncertainty is super nerve-wracking. Thinking of performers parting ways with some incredible characters, like Hart did with Mel of Melissa & Joey, highlights how heartbreaking a show getting canceled is because they are unwillingly forced to say goodbye.
As the Holiday in Handcuffs actress went on, she dove into how tough it was to give up Mel and Melissa & Joey (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription). She stated it was a wonderful and realistic character to play and that the show came at a great time in her personal life. Everything was positive until they found out it wasn’t coming back, and she didn't get the chance to really grieve her character, as she explained:
Moving on from a character and time of life like that must have been so much to process for Melissa Joan Hart. Between having a four-season run, audiences enjoying it enough and a good home life at the time, I get why it was hard for her to say goodbye. Unfortunately, this cutthroat process of cancellation and renewal is an inevitable part of the TV business.
Thankfully, though, Hart has found plenty of projects to help her move on from one of her favorites. For example, you can likely catch her on the back half of the 2025 Netflix schedule in the holiday rom-com A Merry Little Ex-Mas. So make sure to have an active Netflix subscription ready. In the meantime, you can go back and stream Clarissa Explains It All with a Paramount+ subscription and Hart's beloved Melissa & Joey on Hulu.
