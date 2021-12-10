Miley Cyrus Totally Trolls The Fans In New Post With Pete Davidson And It's Great

When it comes to Pete Davidson these days, Kim Kardashian is the name most often mentioned alongside his. However, that just won’t do for Miley Cyrus, who I doubt has ever allowed herself to be upstaged by anyone. In a fantastic and very on-brand social media post, the pop star recently trolled fans over her upcoming partnership with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend as she prepares to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC.

Miley Cyrus brought the BDE (Big Debut Energy, of course, what were you thinking?) to Twitter, proclaiming that she and her New Year’s Eve co-host Pete Davidson are “official!” The fun-loving duo are both dressed to the nines in the photo, with Davidson holding up the “Wrecking Ball” singer in front of balloons and confetti. If the photo is any indication (along with their hard-partying reputations), this will be a wild way to welcome 2022. Kind of makes you wonder who the SNL funnyman will be kissing when the ball drops!

BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾 Pete & I are official! Watch @fallontonight 💕 Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami! pic.twitter.com/bBuhpX29HWDecember 9, 2021 See more

Of course I’m kidding. Kim Kardashian isn't worried about Miley Cyrus — she's just being Miley! And it wouldn’t be Miley if she weren’t decked out in strategically skimpy attire, which coordinates perfectly with Pete Davidson’s classic tuxedo. The couple even sported matching platinum blonde hair.

Miley Cyrus has always gone all out for her photo shoots. Whether she’s being naughty Santa or topless on a giant mound of bananas, fans can always count on her to be super fun and a little racy. And she’s not alone in using her humor to promote upcoming projects. Back before Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian became Instagram official, the actor did some trolling of his own, using the rumor surrounding him and the reality star to promote his new Tubi show, The Freak Brothers.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian went public with their relationship in November, just a couple of weeks after the People’s Choice Award winner appeared on Saturday Night Live as a guest host. Davidson was reportedly very attentive to Kardashian during her time on the show — and even shared a kiss with her during an Aladdin-themed sketch — and the couple continued to hang out in the weeks that followed, being spotted on dinner dates and with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Their relationship has been exciting to watch, especially with Pete Davidson’s dating history and our never-ending thirst to know what’s going on in the lives of the Kardashians. Just tread lightly when you’re up against Miley Cyrus! Be sure to catch the new "official" duo on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, a two-hour special on NBC that will feature a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances. And be sure to take a look at our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what’s coming up in the new year!