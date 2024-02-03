It's Only February, But Miley Cyrus Is Ready For Black Bikini Summer In New Pic

We’ve only just reached February and, at this point, the weather is still relatively chilly in many parts of the United States. So not too many people are pulling out their best swimwear just yet. Of course, leave it to Miley Cyrus – who’s always marched to the beat of her own drum – to serve as an outlier in that regard. The singer and actress dropped a photo of herself on social media, which shows her sporting a black bikini. It may not be swimsuit season yet, but she sure is rocking this two piece!

Let’s be clear about something, though. The “Used to Be Young” singer wasn’t outdoors when she wore this bikini. The photo was taken of her while she was standing in front of a white backdrop for a photoshoot. The 31-year-old star definitely knows how to send a message, and this is certainly how you kick off a brand new month. Honestly, such an Instagram post like this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given what she typically shares.

This also isn’t the first time that Miley Cyrus has shared photos or a video of herself sporting a swimsuit, and some of her past fits are even more distinct. Amid the buzz surrounding her hit single “Flowers” in May 2023, Cyrus shared footage of herself in a metallic gold bikini . Months later, she also said goodbye to the fall by dropping a clip of herself doing yoga in a bikini while on a paddleboard . So yeah, she certainly knows how to get creative with these posts.

It’s also interesting that she chose to rock a black bikini in this latest post, as that particular style has seemingly been quite popular over the last year. It was rocked by Halle Berry, Sydney Sweeney and more a little less than a year ago. Kim Kardashian even brought the black ensemble back over the holiday season, as she shared some stunning photos around that time. It’s hard to say what the allure of this particular swimsuit color is, but I won’t take issue with Hollywood’s brightest stars taking on the trend.

While we still don’t have complete context regarding Miley Cyrus’ recent photoshoot, what is known is that she has a lot to celebrate right now. She’s currently nominated for six Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including Album of the Year. These honors are all due to the reception of “Flowers,” which she performed for friends and family for the first time this past November. (She also shared the performance with fans by way of Instagram.) Variety also broke the news that the Hannah Montana icon will perform the hit single during the show.

One would assume that Miley Cyrus truly plans to put on a show this weekend – one that’ll likely be a little more subdued in tone compared to this recent bikini pic. Still, kudos to her for essentially kicking off the second black bikini wave this year. Chances are she’ll surely be followed by a number of other stars that’ll show off similar ensembles. We’ll see if that is indeed the case and whether even more pics from this particular photoshoot will officially be released.